Liverpool’s stance over potential transfer agreement with Blackburn Rovers becomes clearer

Liverpool would prefer for centre back Ben Davies to leave the club on a permanent basis this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has claimed.

Davies has yet to make a first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side since joining from Preston in January 2021, and has not travelled with the club on their pre-season tour, amid speculation around his future.

It has recently been reported that Blackburn Rovers are pushing hard to complete the signing of the 26-year-old. There have been suggestions that the Lancashire club are willing to pay a loan fee and cover his wages during a temporary spell at Ewood Park.

Now however, it seems as though Liverpool are keen to ensure a longer term departure from Anfield for the centre back this summer.

According to this latest update, the Merseyside club are in talks with Blackburn about a deal for Davies, with the Premier League side pushing for a permanent deal.

However, a loan move has apparently not been ruled out yet, with Stoke also among those credited with an interest in the centre back.

Liverpool & Blackburn are in talks over potential deal for defender Ben Davies, who did not travel on pre-season tour. #LFC pushing for permanent sale but loan not being ruled out at this stage. Also interest from #StokeCity among others. #Rovershttps://t.co/vAmoybFYxw — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) July 13, 2022

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on Davies’ contract with Liverpool, securing his future at Anfield until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

You do get the feeling that a permanent move could work well for those involved.

Following the departures of Darragh Lenihan and Jan Paul van Hecke earlier this summer, Blackburn certainly need more additions at centre back for next season and beyond.

A permanent move for Davies would therefore give them some long term security in that position, with a player who is more than capable at Championship level.

Indeed, given Rovers are apparently willing to pay a loan fee, the funds may well be there for them to make this a permanent deal, in what would represent a rather exciting piece of business for the Ewood Park club.