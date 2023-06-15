Liverpool will not be pursuing a move for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott this summer, according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

It is understood that while the Reds did scout Scott last season, they are not set to step up this particular pursuit during the current transfer window.

Scott has been the subject of a great deal of transfer speculation in recent months after producing a host of promising performances for the Robins in the Championship.

What was previously said regarding Liverpool's link to Alex Scott?

A report from the Liverpool Echo in April suggested that the Reds were continuing to track the progress being made by Scott at Ashton Gate.

The midfielder was named as the Championship's Young Player of the Season earlier this year as a result of his escapades in this particular division.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Scott managed to provide six direct goal contributions for City in the second tier, and recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 6.79, as he clocked up 42 league appearances.

Scott's current contract with the Robins is set to run until 2025, and thus any potential suitor will need to pay a major fee for him this summer.

What is the latest regarding transfer interest from other clubs for Scott?

As per this report from Jacobs, eight Premier League sides tracked Scott last season.

West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth are still believed to be in the hunt for the midfielder's signature.

The Robins are understood to be keen on securing £25m for Scott.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World yesterday, a team has yet to match City's valuation.

This has provided hope for Sheffield United, Luton Town and Burnley, who were all promoted to the Premier League earlier this year.

All three of these sides could potentially make a move for Scott in the coming weeks.

Will Alex Scott remain on the books at Bristol City this summer?

While Liverpool are no longer actively pursuing a deal for Scott, it would be somewhat of a shock if City go on to retain his services for the 2023/24 campaign.

A talented individual who seemingly has the world at his feet, the 19-year-old would be a good addition to the squads of the aforementioned clubs.

For City's sake, they will be hoping that this particular transfer saga does not rumble on, as this could affect their transfer business in terms of incomings.

Nigel Pearson has already managed to bolster his squad this summer by signing Rob Dickie, Ross McCrorie and Haydon Roberts.