Liverpool’s stance on loaning out AFC Bournemouth target becomes clear

Premier League giants Liverpool are unlikely to loan out full-back Neco Williams today as per The Athletic (31/1; 10:25am), even though AFC Bournemouth are interesting in recruiting him.

The Welsh international has been limited to just one Premier League appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s men so far this season, though he has played thrice in the Champions League and four times in the EFL Cup to take his tally to eight in all competitions this term.

At 20 and as an established international though with 17 caps for his country, he would have been hoping to play much more regularly and the Reds may have been happy to oblige to allow him to develop his game before returning to Anfield.

However, he has been regularly involved in his current side’s matchday squads this term, missing out altogether in the early stages of the season but taking a respectable position on the bench since as an alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

These bench appearances have failed to materialise into more pitch time for the Welshman – but the top-tier outfit are reluctant to let him go and this is potentially bad news for Championship club Bournemouth who had been linked with a move for him.

He would have been the second signing at right-back for the Cherries this month, with Manchester United deciding to end Ethan Laird’s loan spell at Swansea City early to arrive at the Vitality Stadium.

This reported contact with Liverpool for Williams seems to have been futile though, with the Reds’ stance needing to change in the coming hours if Scott Parker’s men are to have any chance of seeing him come through the door before the deadline.

The Verdict:

This may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the Cherries – because they would have been unlikely to have played Williams and Laird at the same time.

With this, they would have either made the Williams’ Merseyside club or Laird’s Manchester United unhappy with the lack of game time one of them was receiving, or potentially both if manager Parker opted to chop and change.

Keeping that relationship with United may end up paying dividends for them in terms of getting first dibs on some of their other bright talents on loan in the future.

Di’Shon Bernard is just one example of a player that could be available as an option both in the Premier League and in the Championship if he can meet the required performance levels at Hull City for the remainder of the season, though the Tigers may want to secure a permanent agreement themselves with Acun Ilicali at the helm and willing to spend money.

He would be an exceptionally good option to have in the second tier though, so there will be mixed feelings from a Bournemouth point of view on this recent development.