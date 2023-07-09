With less than a month to go until the Championship campaign kicks off, it is only natural that across the division, transfer rumours and moves are starting to ramp up.

You would certainly assume that is going to be the case at Leeds United now that they have their new manager in place.

Daniel Farke's appointment was finally confirmed last week, and the club are now said to be about to embark on an aggressive transfer strategy ahead of their opening match against Cardiff City on August 6th.

Leeds United linked to Liverpool's Nat Phillips

One player that the club might be eyeing a move for during that time is Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

At the end of June, Phil Hay, via The Athletic, revealed that the Whites were interested in signing the Reds defender this summer.

This was said to be regardless of who the club appointed as their new head coach.

Then, in a further report following Farke's appointment, Hay doubled down on the above, and claimed that Daniel Farke had been keen on Phillips during his time in charge at Norwich City.

Liverpool's stance on Nat Phillips to Leeds United

In the latest reports to emerge this weekend, Liverpool's stance on any Nat Phillips move to Leeds United is claimed to be known.

Indeed, as per Alan Nixon via Patreon, Liverpool would prefer a permanent sale this summer, whereas Leeds are trying their luck for a loan deal.

It is reported that a loan request, though, may not work for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Who is Nat Phillips?

Nat Phillips' career began at Bolton Wanderers as part of their youth set up, but the defender soon found himself making his way to Anfield.

In total, he has featured 29 times for the Reds, the majority of which came in 2020/21 when the club were ravaged by injuries.

Either side of that season, Phillips has had loan spells in the 2. Bundesliga with Stuttgart, and the Championship with AFC Bournemouth.

For 26-years-old, Phillips has not played a lot of senior football. Therefore, whoever snaps him up will be getting a player who is both fresh, and, entering their physical years.

How long does Nat Phillips have left on his Liverpool contract?

Nat Phillips' Liverpool contract does not expire any time soon, putting the Reds in a strong bargaining position should Leeds really want to sign the 26-year-old.

Indeed, Phillips' current deal at Anfield expires in 2025, according to Transfermarkt.

Phillips, therefore, has two-years left on his current contract.

How much would Nat Phillips cost Leeds United?

With Liverpool favouring a permanent sale, Leeds United would, of course, have to pay a transfer fee for the player this summer.

With finances much tighter in the EFL, paying bigger fees will be difficult to do.

According to reports, Liverpool are looking at a fee of £10 million for their man this summer.

Whether or not that prices Leeds out of a move or not remains to be seen.