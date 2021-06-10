Liverpool’s stance on Ipswich linked 22-year-old emerges

Liverpool have no plans to loan out goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher this summer, despite links with Ipswich Town, a report from The Liverpool Echo has revealed.

It has recently been reported that Ipswich are keen to sign Kelleher on loan for next season, as manager Paul Cook looks to overhaul his squad after missing out on promotion from League One last season.

Now however, it appears as though the 22-year-old will not be making the move to Portman Road for next season.

According to this latest update, Liverpool do not plan on loaning out Kelleher for next season, with the ‘keeper now considered to be part of the club’s first-team squad.

Indeed, it is thought that the Merseyside club are keen to hand the goalkeeper an improved contract at Anfield, after he emerged as second-choice shot-stopper behind Alisson for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season.

Which club do these 21 former Ipswich players now play for?

1 of 21 Tommy Smith Colchester United Newport County Forest Green Tranmere

As things stand, Kelleher’s current contract with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of next season.

Ipswich have so far made two signings this summer, with attacker Wes Burns and midfielder Lee Evans joining from Fleetwood and Wigan respectively.

The Verdict

This will be something of a disappointment for Ipswich.

It does seem as though the club are keen to move on current goalkeepers Tomas Holy and David Cornell this summer, so they will need to strengthen between the posts if that happens.

Kelleher is a promising young goalkeeper who has coped well when put under the pressure of performing for Liverpool, so he could have been a useful addition at Portman Road.

However, missing out on the 22-year-old does at least mean that Ipswich could be able to sign a permanent new first-choice ‘keeper this summer rather than a temporary one such as Kelleher, meaning this is a situation they will not need to revisit this time next year.