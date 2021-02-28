Liverpool’s stance on future of in-demand teenager playing in the EFL emerges

Clubs are already pursuing a 2021/22 loan move for Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott but the 17-year-old will remain part of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad next term if Xherdan Shaqiri leaves this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Elliott joined Blackburn Rovers on transfer deadline day in October and has been sensational in the Championship this season.

The teenager, who has played across the forward line and in attacking midfield, has been ever-present in Tony Mowbray’s side since his arrival – adding five goals and nine assists in 27 games for Rovers.

It seems he’s turned heads with his performances in the second tier, impressing both Liverpool and other clubs.

Nixon has reported that there are already teams chasing a potential 2021/22 loan deal for the 17-year-old.

It is understood, however, that should Shaqiri leave the club this summer, Liverpool will keep hold of Elliott rather than look to send him out on loan.

Recent reports have indicated that the Anfield outfit are willing to sell the Switzerland international this summer but would be keen to make a profit.

Only true Blackburn Rovers fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Rovers striker quiz – Can you?

1 of 22 Which club did Blackburn sign Adam Armstrong from? Everton Aston Villa Crsytal Palace Newcastle

The Verdict

Elliott has been brilliant for Blackburn this season, so it’s not a huge surprise that Liverpool are keen to give him a chance to make the step up next season.

On the back of this update, there will likely be a fair few sides hoping that the North West club hold onto Shaqiri because that seems to be pivotal to whether or not the 17-year-old is sent out on loan again.

While bedding him into the first team squad would obviously be fantastic for his development, sending him back to the Championship to continue to gain experience and confidence would have its own benefits.