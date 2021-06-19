Liverpool’s stance on defender revealed amid interest from Stoke, Cardiff, Swansea and Barnsley

Liverpool full-back Neco Williams looks set to remain at Anfield next season, despite significant interest from a number of Championship teams this summer.

Williams was restricted to just six league appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term, as the Reds finished third in the Premier League table.

TEAMtalk previously claimed that Swansea City, Cardiff City, Stoke City, Barnsley, Norwich City and Burnley were all believed to be keen on a deal to sign Williams on a temporary basis.

Speaking in a recent web chat, the Liverpool Echo’s Paul Gorst has revealed that Liverpool see Williams as part of their plans heading into the 2021/22 season though, which is likely to come as a blow to the clubs that were interested in signing him on loan.

“I think the plan for Williams is for him to stay put. He’s only 20 and a fully fledged international. It cost Liverpool around £11m for a Robertson back-up last summer in Tsimikas, so loaning Williams would need them to get one for the right side too.”

Williams is currently on international duty with Wales, and will be hoping that he can play his part in the near future for them in the European Championships, starting against Italy in their final match of the group stage.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Stoke City's first-team squad?

1 of 25 How many clubs did Josef Bursik join on loan last season? None 1 2 3

The Verdict:

This will come as a frustrating update for the various clubs rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Williams on loan.

The Liverpool youngster could have been a solid addition to any of the teams keen on landing his signature this summer, but the Reds clearly see him as a good enough backup option to have in their side this season.

I have to admit that I’m quite surprised by this, as at the age of 20, Williams could have benefitted from finding regular game time out on loan this term.

But you have to trust Jurgen Klopp’s judgement with this one, and it’ll be interesting to see which alternatives the likes of Swansea City, Stoke City and Cardiff City look at heading into the rest of the summer transfer window.