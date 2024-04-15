Liverpool are pleased with Fabio Carvalho's performances on loan at Hull City this season.

That's according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who says clubs are now starting to take an interest in the winger, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Carvalho joined Hull on a temporary basis back in January, following an unsuccessful loan in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig in the first half of the season.

Since linking up with the Tigers, the 21-year-old has scored eight goals in 16 appearances for the Championship club, helping them to remain in the race for a play-off spot.

Fabio Carvalho senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Fulham 44 12 8 Liverpool 21 3 0 Rb Leipzig 15 0 0 Hull City 16 8 0 As of 15th April 2024

Now it seems as though that form from Carvalho, is not going unnoticed elsewhere.

Liverpool and others watching Carvalho

According to this latest update from Romano, Liverpool are happy with how Carvalho has performed since he made the move to Hull City.

Those efforts are also attracting attention from elsewhere. It is claimed that several clubs are now keen on a move for the winger this summer, including teams from Italy.

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on Carvalho's contract with Liverpool. That secures his future at Anfield until the end of the 2026/27 season.

As a result, the Merseyside club will be in a strong position to respond to any interest there is in the Portugal Under 21 international at the end of the campaign.

Hull still chasing a play-off place

Hull will be hoping that between now and the summer, Carvalho will remain focused on his job at The MKM Stadium, to try and secure the Tigers a top six spot.

Following a 3-0 win over QPR on Saturday, Liam Rosenior's side currently sit seventh in the Championship table, six points adrift of the play-off places, but with a game in hand.

The Tigers are next iin action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford.

Carvalho interest no surprise

The fact that Carvalho is attracting this level of interest is unlikely to be a huge shock to anyone who has followed the winger to any sort of extent.

Carvalho is an extremely exciting talent with the ability to make things happen, as he is showing with his contributions in a Hull City shirt.

Indeed, it also seems he is only likely to get better with more experience, so it does make sense for many clubs to be looking to secure his services, as appears to be the case here.

However, given they too are pleased with what they are seeing from him at Hull, and the fact his contract situation means his future is secure, it is hard to imagine Liverpool being willing to let him go come the summer.

That will of course, also to be a blow to any hopes Hull might have of bringing him back to the MKM Stadium for next season.

Even so, this can still be a positive for the Tigers. Since Liverpool are happy with the way Carvalho has fared at The MKM Stadium, they be more willing to do business with the club again in the future.

Because of that, it may be no huge surprise if we do see some more promising young players make temporary moves from Liverpool to Hull City, in the next few years to come.