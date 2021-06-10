Liverpool’s stance clarified on in-demand player that’s open to Charlton move

Liverpool could reportedly offload in-demand winger Liam Millar this summer, which may interest Charlton Athletic after the Canadian indicated last month that he’d be open to returning to the Valley.

Millar joined the Addicks on loan in January and made 27 appearances in the second half of the League One season – scoring three times and adding six assists.

The prospect of returning to the Valley does appear to be something that the 21-year-old is open to as he told London News Online that being back next season was “always an option”.

According to The Athletic, Millar could be on the move this summer and is among the fringe players that Liverpool may look to sell to raise money for player sales.

Where that would leave the Addicks is unclear at this point, though you’d imagine Thomas Sandgaard will look to back Nigel Adkins in his first summer window at the helm.

The Liverpool winger only penned a new deal at Anfield this year and is understood to have caught the attention of Championship clubs, with multiple enquiring about his future.

21 things every Charlton Athletic fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 Charlton Athletic were formed in which year? 1908 1912 1905 1915

The Verdict

It seems Millar could well be available this summer on a permanent deal, which looks like it may be bittersweet for the Addicks.

While it’s promising for their hopes of re-signing him that Liverpool are willing to let him go, you’d question whether Charlton can afford to sign him permanently.

Add to that the fact that Championship clubs have already enquired and things begin to look even more difficult for them.

They may have to hope that he remains at Anfield and is sent out on loan again, in which case his comments about the Valley