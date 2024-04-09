Speculation surrounding Russell Martin's Southampton future has been intensifying in recent days, but news that Ruben Amorim looks set to join Liverpool could provide some knock-on relief to Saints fans.

Martin has been a revelation in the dugout at St Mary's Stadium this season and currently has his side in the mix for a Premier League return ticket via the play-offs.

However, this campaign has served to increase his managerial reputation, something which could cause concern on the south coast when the top jobs begin shuffling around this summer.

Roberto De Zerbi was a name near the top of the list to replace the departing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, and Martin had been tipped to take the Italian's place. A fresh update from Anfield has now decreased the chances of that chain reaction starting.

Amorim's Liverpool agreement impacts the picture at Brighton

The job at Anfield has been key among much managerial speculation since Klopp's shock January announcement that he is to step down at the end of this season.

Such clarity is rare in dugout switches, but it has provided Liverpool the time to consider their next appointment thoroughly, and any decision they made was always destined to have a subsequent impact.

Although Brighton have faltered slightly in recent weeks, De Zerbi is widely regarded as one of the rising stars in management and was therefore strongly linked to the job when previous frontrunner Xabi Alonso confirmed he would not be returning to Merseyside.

However, it has now been reported by Sky Germany that current Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has reached an agreement in principle to join Liverpool this summer, seemingly closing the door on De Zerbi and other potential candidates.

The appointment would hand a boost to Southampton

As any sensible club would when their manager is linked with another side, Brighton reportedly set about exploring potential options if De Zerbi did depart, and one candidate is believed to have been Martin.

It was reported by FootballTransfers that Martin met with the Seagulls hierarchy over the last international break to discuss the switch, but nothing was formally decided or agreed.

With the Liverpool opportunity appearing to slip away from De Zerbi, and links with Bayern Munich and Manchester United being far more uncertain with managers still in post at both clubs, the chances of the 44-year-old departing have seemingly just decreased somewhat.

That would leave the Brighton job closed to Martin for now, providing not only a boost to the outlook for next season, as the Saints are now more likely to hold on to a manager who has proved his worth this season, but the reduced speculation in this season as the club likely enters the play-offs will also provide a greater level of stability inside St Mary's for what promises to be a tough battle.

Southampton cannot relax completely over Martins future

Although the Amorim news will provide some short-term relief to Saints fans due to the likely knock-on impact, the long-term picture still looks slightly ominous.

De Zerbi has refused to commit his future to Brighton in press conferences before, suggesting that his sights are set elsewhere in his future plans.

If Martin continues to progress in the way he has been doing, both at Southampton and in previous stints with Swansea City and MK Dons, then he is likely to remain near the top of potential candidates at the Amex Stadium.

That is coupled with the fact that the 38-year-old is a Brighton-born childhood Seagulls fan, having also spent a brief time in the club's academy, meaning any upcoming vacancy will always be of interest to Martin.

Southampton, for now, can relax a little and continue their quest for a Premier League return, but this story may not yet have reached its conclusion.