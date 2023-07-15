Fabinho’s impending departure from Liverpool could have a serious knock-on effect for Southampton.

According to the Independent, Liverpool will step-up their interest in Roméo Lavia should the Brazilian depart Anfield this summer.

Fabinho is the subject of intense speculation this transfer window, with Saudi Arabia looking to bring the midfielder to Al Ittihad as part of their growing interest in spending money in football.

It has been reported that the Reds have received a £40 million bid for the 29-year-old, with Jordan Henderson’s future also under similar scrutiny.

It has yet to be decided whether Liverpool will sanction the sale of either of their experienced midfielders.

Jurgen Klopp has already worked on overhauling that area of his squad this summer, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai both signed to the team in big-money moves.

What is the latest in Roméo Lavia’s situation amid Liverpool interest?

Liverpool hold an interest in signing Lavia as a replacement for Fabinho, but he is not the only player shortlisted by the Premier League club.

The likes of Sofyan Amrabat, Kalvin Phillips and Ryan Gravenberch have also been identified by the Reds as possible targets.

However, Moises Caicedo has been removed from their shortlist.

Lavia had initially been sought after as a long-term successor to Fabinho, but the Brazilian’s departure will have to accelerate plans to replace him.

But the price tag placed on Lavia’s future is still considered as excessive by Liverpool, which could also prove a stumbling block in any negotiations.

How much is Roméo Lavia worth?

Southampton are believed to value the 19-year-old at £50 million following an impressive breakout campaign with the club.

Lavia has also attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, indicating that a move away from St. Mary’s is very much on the cards this summer.

The Belgian signed for Southampton just 12 months ago in a deal worth £10.5 million from Manchester City.

Shea Charles has arrived this summer for the same fee from City, with the midfielder seen as a potential replacement for Lavia.

But it remains to be seen what exactly will happen with his future, with Arsenal reportedly waiting on the completion of Declan Rice’s move to the Emirates before making a move for the young midfielder.

The £50 million valuation does appear to be a real stumbling block in any potential deal, so perhaps the starlet may yet remain at St. Mary’s beyond this summer.

Would Roméo Lavia be a good replacement for Fabinho at Liverpool?

Lavia is certainly a promising upcoming talent that could be a long-term successor to Fabinho.

However, it would be asking a lot of him to become his replacement this summer.

The 19-year-old still lacks some of the technical qualities needed to compete at that level consistently, as well as the experience needed to fight for the biggest trophies.

Liverpool have overhauled their other midfield options, so putting Lavia alongside Mac Allister and Szoboszlai could be a recipe for disaster against certain opposition, which Klopp will likely want to avoid.

The £50 million price tag may represent how highly Southampton think of him, but it would be a lot to pay for someone who is not yet the finished article.