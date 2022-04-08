Liverpool’s plans for Fulham player detailed after Jurgen Klopp meeting

Fulham playmaker Fabio Carvalho will be part of the Liverpool first team in pre-season and has already met face to face with Jurgen Klopp, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds missed out on Carvalho in January but their interest remained and Romano reported yesterday that a deal, which could rise to £7.7 million with add-ons, has now been agreed between the two clubs for the 19-year-old.

Carvalho is said to have passed a medical already at Liverpool and will sign a contract until 2027, with the move set to be announced in May.

The attacking midfielder has been a key part of Marco Silva’s first team this season – scoring eight times and providing seven assists to help Fulham move to within touching distance of promotion and the Championship title – and it seems as though he will get a chance under Klopp as well.

Romano has claimed that the teenager has already had a face-to-face meeting with the German coach and will be part of the Liverpool first team for pre-season.

It is understood that the Premier League club have no plan to loan him to Fulham or anyone else next season.

The Verdict

It’s been a joy to watch Carvalho in the Championship this season and it’s fantastic to hear that he’s set to get a chance in the Liverpool senior squad.

We’ve seen Klopp put faith in youth – with the likes of Harvey Elliott used regularly this term when fit – and it seems the Fulham man is set to benefit from that.

It’s clearly a blow for the Whites that they won’t be able to loan him back for their first season back in the Premier League and replacing him surely must be near the top of their list of priorities in the summer.

A £5 million fee is an absolute steal and you feel Liverpool fans could find that out fairly quickly next season.