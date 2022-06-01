Liverpool’s Nat Phillips makes transfer admission amid Bournemouth speculation

Nat Phillips has opened up on his future ahead of a potential move away from Liverpool this summer.

The defender has been linked with a move away from Anfield in the upcoming transfer window.

The Premier League outfit has reportedly placed a £15 million price tag on the 25-year-old for any potential bidders this summer.

Bournemouth remain interested in the defender, with Scott Parker hoping to add the player to the Cherries on a permanent basis.

Phillips spent the second half of the campaign at the Vitality Stadium, where he played a key role in helping the team gain promotion back to the top flight.

However, the centre-back is not focused on his future just yet, with the Englishman looking ahead to a break from the sport over the next few weeks.

But the Reds’ player is hoping to earn a greater amount of playing time next season where he plies his trade.

“I think we’ll talk in pre-season. The season’s just ended, it’s summer and everyone is on a break,” said Phillips, via Liverpool Echo.

“There’s not really been any discussions so far.

“I’ve switched off from football at the moment, other than watching and supporting the lads at Liverpool, so we’ll see what happens and what is said. But up until now, there haven’t been any conversations.

“My main aspiration is to be playing regular football at the highest level possible. That’s always been the case, that’s never changed. I’d like to think that would be the Premier League after my time last season with Liverpool, now with Bournemouth getting promoted.

“As much as I enjoy being around Liverpool with all the staff, all the players and all the training sessions, it is amazing, all players want to be playing games and I’m no different. I knew January would potentially give me the opportunity to do that.”

Phillips appeared 17 times for Bournemouth in the Championship as Parker’s side earned a 2nd place finish in the table.

That has seen the team end their two year stay in the second division as the club now prepares to return to the Premier League.

The Verdict

The summer is still long and Phillips has earned the time away from the sport after a busy second half of the season.

Bournemouth are the front runners in the race to sign the defender, but it is still yet to be decided where he will play next season.

Parker’s side makes the most sense due to the success of his loan stint there.

That the team is also now competing in the Premier League makes it a very viable and attractive project for the 25-year-old.