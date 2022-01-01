Liverpool’s current stance on Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho revealed

Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho isn’t a top target and priority for former Premier League champions Liverpool at this stage as they continue to scout him, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano who spoke to Anfield Watch.

The 19-year-old has been a shining light for the Cottagers so far this season, establishing himself as a regular starter for Marco Silva’s men and recording three goals and one assist in the opening four league games of the 2021/22 campaign.

He has been unable to replicate that similar form since returning from a toe injury and Covid-19 – but he is still the subject of interest from teams around Europe, including the Reds, Premier League rivals Chelsea and current La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

His current deal at Craven Cottage expires at the end of the campaign and as of yet, he hasn’t signed fresh terms to extend his stay after reportedly rejecting a contract offer from the Championship promotion contenders back in November.

However, The Athletic also go on to say that the teenager is due to switch representatives this month and wasn’t planning to sign any new deal until then, potentially providing the second-tier side with the hope that he will put pen to paper on an extension.

One interested side that looks set to play the long game though is Jurgen Klopp’s men, who have been interested in the advanced midfielder for some time but will remain patient as they monitor his situation in the English capital, according to journalist Romano.

He said: “Many clubs are keeping an eye on him. Liverpool sent their scouts to watch him so it’s about scouting and not negotiating at the moment.

“So we will see if Liverpool will decide in the coming months to jump into negotiations for him.

“But as of now, it’s just a scouting activity as they do for many players. So it’s nothing like advanced or a priority for Liverpool.

“I’m sure that he will have loads of opportunities if he’s not extending his contract with Fulham. But nothing has been decided yet.”

The Verdict:

From Carvalho’s point of view, it would surely be worth staying at his current side for at least the next year or two to win regular game time, because he’s playing a decent amount of first-team football considering he’s only 19 and looks set to continue as a starter for the foreseeable future.

There may be questions over how much game time he would receive in the top flight if the Cottagers were to be promoted, but he may benefit more from trying to force his way back into the team next season as opposed to moving to a bigger club before playing football in the Under-23s or being shipped out on a loan spell.

Klopp did give Harvey Elliott a chance to impress before his horrific injury at Leeds United and this needs to be highlighted – but he’s developing well where he currently is with three big names in Neeksens Kebano, Harry Wilson and Aleksandar Mitrovic around him.

Plying his trade with players of this calibre can only aid his development, so it will be interesting to see how far Carvalho’s representatives push Fulham and to what lengths Silva’s side are willing to go to in their efforts to secure his future.

This saga is certainly one to keep an eye on this month and potentially beyond if his future isn’t sorted by then.