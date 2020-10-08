Liverpool’s chances of signing EFL player improved after fresh update emerges

Stoke are prepared to let Jack Butland move to Liverpool before next Friday’s domestic deadline, according to a report from Football Insider.

The Reds are suffering from a goalkeeping crisis after first-choice Alisson Becker sustained a shoulder injury in training last week and is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines.

Former West Ham stopper Adrian started at Aston Villa on Sunday but produced a disastrous performance as Jurgen Klopp’s men conceded seven times in a competitive match for the first time since April 1963 – with the Spaniard notably at fault for Villa’s opener.

And Football Insider are claiming that the Premier League champions are looking to bring in another keeper and have turned to Jack Butland, who made 77 topflight appearances for the Potters prior to their relegation in 2018.

Butland is already into the final 12 months of his contract at Stoke, and hasn’t played a single minute in any competition this season – with Welshman Adam Davies preferred in both the league and EFL Cup.

The Verdict

At just 28, this move could really kick-start Jack Butland’s career.

It’s been a difficult few seasons for Butland, overshadowed by too many mistakes, but a fresh start could be just what is needed.

And with Alisson facing the prospect of missing Liverpool’s next seven matches, the opportunity to play Champions League future in the coming weeks might be too good to turn down.