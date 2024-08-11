Swansea City are set to complete a loan deal to bring Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon to the club.

As first reported by DaveOCKOP and seconded by Fabrizio Romano, the 19-year-old will complete a loan switch to South Wales in the coming days in a bid to get some regular first-team football under his belt.

Swansea are currently short of bodies, and prior to his side's trip to Middlesbrough, Luke Williams told the press that he would like to bring in four new players before the transfer window closes.

Despite signing winger Eom Ji-sung from Gwanju FC earlier this summer, Swansea are desperately short of wingers and started 21-year-old defensive midfielder Azeem Abdulai there for their trip to the Riverside Stadium, highlighting their lack of depth.

Kaide Gordon set to join Swansea City from Liverpool on temporary basis

Teenager Gordon burst onto the scene with Liverpool during the 2021/22 season after joining from Derby County, and he made his debut in September 2021 in a League Cup tie away to Norwich City.

Things got even better for the youngster later that season when he became the club's second-youngest goalscorer in history, and their youngest in FA Cup history, after scoring against Shrewsbury Town in an FA Cup tie in January 2022.

However, injuries have hampered the young attacker in recent seasons, and he missed the entirety of the 2022/23 season due to a pelvic injury, before playing just three first-team games for Liverpool last season.

Kaide Gordon's senior career - Transfermarkt Season Club P G A 2020/21 Derby County 1 0 0 2021/22 Liverpool 4 1 0 2023/24 Liverpool 3 0 0

Gordon is now back to full-fitness and went away with Liverpool on their pre-season tour to the United States, so he'll be looking to make up for lost time in terms of regular playing time this season.

At 19, Gordon still has plenty of time to put his injury woes behind him and fulfill his potential at Anfield, and a loan move seems like the perfect way to get some much-needed first-team minutes under his belt.

Given Swansea's lack of depth on the wing and in the number ten role, the Liverpool man will likely feature regularly for the Swans should he complete a move, and playing in the Championship would stand him in good stead for the future.

It was recently reported by the BBC that Swansea were trying to sign at least one wide player prior to the transfer window closing, so news of Gordon closing in on a move to south Wales will be music to Luke Williams' ears.

2024/25 season set to be a big one for Kaide Gordon

A successful loan move could be the difference between having a future at Liverpool or not, and he only needs to look at other Liverpool players to see how a move to Swansea has impacted their career.

Rhian Brewster joined Swansea on loan in January 2020 and impressed in South Wales, scoring 11 goals in 22 appearances, doing enough to earn Liverpool £23.5million when he moved to Sheffield United on the back of his impressive loan.

Whilst his time in Yorkshire hasn't been a success, it put him in the shop window and made Liverpool a handsome fee.

Meanwhile, Rhys Williams joined the club on loan in the summer of 2021 and endured an unsuccessful loan spell, before being recalled by Liverpool in January 2022, and his career has stalled since, with loans to Aberdeen and Port Vale last season seeing him play just one competitive game.

It shows how important it is for Gordon to make an impact at Swansea, and a good season under Williams could help force his way into Arne Slot's plans for the 2025/26 season.