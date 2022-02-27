Liverpool win the EFL Cup 11-10 on penalties v Chelsea: FLW reports from Wembley

Liverpool are a record breaking 9-time winners of the League Cup after a frankly bonkers penalty shootout ended 11-10 in the Reds’ favour against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

The drama began before kick-off, with Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara forced to withdraw from the Reds’ line-up thanks to an injury. The Spaniard, come the start of the game, was still being consoled by Alisson on the sidelines.

As for the first-half itself, meanwhile, it was one of guilt-edged chances being missed.

Chelsea had the first, with nice build-up seeing Cesar Azpilicueta square the ball from the right-hand side of the box into the path of Christian Pulisic. The American, though, could only fire at Liverpool ‘keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Indeed, it was the Blues who had the better opening ten minutes but the Reds grew into the game and had the next golden opportunity through Sadio Mane.

The AFCON winner was quickest to get to a saved shot from Naby Keita and appeared to have the goal at his mercy but his compatriot, Edouard Mendy, was across lightning quick to keep the scores level.

It was a fantastic reactionary save from Mendy, and a moment that nicely summed up the first 45 with profligacy the order of the day – a theme maintained by Mason Mount just before half-time who fired wide after a quick Chelsea break up the pitch.

As in the first-half, it was Chelsea who began the second 45 the better but, as in the first-half, it was again a case of wastefulness to the fore.

Early on after the interval, Mount found himself effectively with the freedom of the 18-yard box but, with enough time to settle down and pick his spot, he could only strike the post after rolling past Kelleher.

Mohamed Salah was the next to go close, meanwhile, with him dinking Mendy after being played through down the left-hand side but, with the ball heading goalwards – though potentially on its course to bounce wide – Chelsea defender Thiago Silva raced back to clear.

This half, then, had a lot in the way of similarities to the first and, when the ball did eventually end up in the net it was twice ruled out for offside.

First of all, Joel Matip nodded home from close range after Sadio Mane had steered a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross back across goal but Virgil van Dijk was adjudged to have been offside and interfering in play in the build-up – though only after VAR had intervened.

Then, Chelsea thought they’d broken the deadlock but Kai Havertz found himself staring at a raised linesman’s flag as he wheeled away to celebrate his own headed effort.

The way this game was going, you felt as though extra-time was a certainty and, after Mendy had produced another top save to deny a crashing Virgil van Dijk header and Kelleher had dextrously stopped Romelu Lukaku with his feet at the near post, extra-time was what we got.

Lukaku, starting on the bench for Chelsea today, began extra time as he ended normal time; menacingly.

Cutting inside his marker, he fired home a left-footed effort but, again, offside had been called to keep the scores level and keep the tension high.

Indeed, tense was the word and after Kai Havertz had been denied by the linesman for the second time in the second-half of extra time, it was time for the ultimate examination of nerve; a penalty shoot-out.

Perhaps suitably, perhaps typically, then, after a final of missed chances and offside calls keeping it scoreless we had a penalty shootout of unbelievable quality.

11-10 it would finish, with every player scoring until it got to the final of the 22 men to take part. Kepa, on to be the hero in goal for Chelsea just minutes before the 120 minute mark, skied his penalty high into the jubilant Liverpool end, paving the way for a record-breaking 9th League Cup win for the Reds.