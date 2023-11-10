Highlights Liverpool are planning to sign 17-year-old midfielder Archie Gray from Leeds United in the next transfer window, willing to pay a significant fee.

Gray has impressed in his senior debut season and has attracted attention from other Premier League clubs, including Everton and Crystal Palace.

Leeds value Gray in the range of £40-50 million with his contract at Elland Road set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray in next summer's transfer window.

That's according to a report from the Daily Mail, who say that the Anfield club are willing to pay a sizeable eight-figure fee for the signing of the 17-year-old.

How has Gray's career gone so far?

Coming from a family of former Leeds United players, including his legendary great uncle Eddie Gray, it is perhaps no huge surprise that Archie Gray himself has come through the academy ranks at Elland Road.

Having made that graduation, the midfielder was then handed his senior debut by new Leeds manager Daniel Farke on the opening day of the current Championship season.

Since then, Gray has quickly become a key player in the Whites' side, as they look to secure an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

The teenager has so far made 16 appearances in all competitions for Leeds since the start of the campaign, showcasing his ability to play in both midfield and right-back in the process.

Now it seems as though that form from the teenager, has seen his attract some considerable attention from the top-flight of English football.

Who is interested in signing Archie Gray from Leeds?

According to this latest update, Liverpool are now planning on a move to sign Gray from Leeds at the end of this season.

It is thought that the Anfield club are willing to pay over £40million for the signing of the 17-year-old, as he continues to impress with his form.

However, they are not the only club who may be keen to bring him to the Premier League, with their Merseyside rivals Everton, as well as Crystal Palace, also said to be interested in the midfielder.

For their part, Leeds are thought to value Gray at somewhere in the region of £40-50million.

But with his current contract at Elland Road set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season, next summer could be their last chance to cash in on Gray as things stand.

Where are Leeds in the Championship?

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Leeds have made a strong start to life back in the Championship.

Farke's side have taken 28 points from 15 league games so far, meaning they currently sit third in the table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Whites are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road.

Leeds United next five fixtures Date Kick-Off time Opposition Venue 11/11/23 15:00 Plymouth Argyle Elland Road 24/11/23 20:00 Rotherham United New York Stadium 29/11/23 19:45 Swansea City Elland Road 02/12/23 15:00 Middlesbrough Elland Road 09/12/23 12:30 Blackburn Rovers Ewood Park As of 10th November 2023

Would Gray be a good signing for Liverpool?

It does feel as though Gray could be a useful addition to Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield.

The 17-year-old is already more than holding his own in the Championship, suggesting he could be more than capable of making the step-up to the Premier League in the years to come.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

That could make him a useful asset for clubs further down the line, and in particular Liverpool, given his ability to play midfield and right-back shares similarities with one of the Merseyside club's current key players, in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Considering the amount of interest there will surely be in him, it will also be a coup for whichever club secures his services, meaning it does look as though this is a deal that is well worth pursuing for Liverpool.