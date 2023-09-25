The EFL Cup action makes a return this midweek with the third round of this year’s edition of the competition.

One of the big games involving a Championship side includes Leicester City’s trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Wednesday night

The Foxes are flying high at the top of the second division table following last weekend’s 1-0 win over Bristol City.

A second-half Jamie Vardy penalty was enough to separate Enzo Maresca’s side from the Robins, with goal difference keeping them ahead of Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion places.

Meanwhile, Liverpool moved up to second in the Premier League table with a win over West Ham at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are just two points off league leaders Manchester City after six games of the campaign.

Liverpool won the EFL Cup in 2022, so will be looking to reclaim their title from holders Manchester United as they begin their run in the tournament with Wednesday’s fixture.

What is the latest Liverpool v Leicester City team news?

Klopp has been known to rotate his side pretty heavily in the early stages of the cup competitions, and there’s no reason to expect anything different here.

Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to start in goals in place of Allison Becker, with the Irishman being the team’s cup goalkeeper.

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains absent through injury, which could see Stefan Bajcetic return to the backline in his place.

The likes of Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Kostas Tsimikas are also likely to come into the side as rotation.

Wednesday will also be an opportunity for young players like Ben Doak to get a start in the team.

Meanwhile, Maresca will also be looking to use Wednesday as a chance to give some other players a run-out in the team.

Conor Coady could be in line for his debut with the club, having made his recovery from injury in recent weeks.

Hamza Choudhury and Cesare Casadei may also be afforded a rare start in the team.

Jamie Vardy is unlikely to feature after playing the majority of Saturday’s win over Bristol City, meaning Kelechi Iheancho could start instead.

The Nigerian is likely to be flanked by Stephy Mavididi and Kasey McAteer, who have proven dangerous additions to the forward line so far this season.

How to watch Liverpool v Leicester City?

Liverpool’s clash with the Foxes has not been selected by broadcaster Sky Sports for TV coverage, with Manchester City’s fixture with Newcastle United chosen instead.

That means that the game will not be available to watch live on TV or by streaming.

Instead, coverage of the game can be kept up with on local radio, or on Sky Sports News with regular updates on happenings at Anfield.

Are there tickets to Liverpool v Leicester City available?

Tickets for this game are available on Liverpool’s website, with prices ranging from £45 to £200.

Leicester were allocated a total of 2,447 tickets for their travelling supporters.

Tickets can be found on the club’s website, with adult prices ranging from £25 to £28.

What time does Liverpool v Leicester City kick-off?

The game gets underway at Anfield at 7.45pm on Wednesday night.