Liverpool are citing West Ham's Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United deal and Tottenham's Wilson Odobert signing from Burnley as justification for standing firm on their £30m valuation of Middlesbrough loan star Ben Doak.

The 19-year-old Scottish international has been ripping up the Championship during the first half of the season on loan with Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough, and has established himself as one of the most feared wingers in the division.

Boro fended off Premier League interest to capture the teenager's signature at the summer transfer deadline, and after showing himself to perhaps be a cut above second tier level already, top-flight interest has returned for him this month.

Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town are understood to have seen their respective £15m and £16m offers rejected by Liverpool for Doak in the early stages of the winter window, and having done their research into some big-money Championship transfers from the summer, the Reds appear to have cemented their asking price.

Liverpool using Crysencio Summerville and Wilson Odobert deals as Ben Doak guide price

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Liverpool are standing firm on their £30m valuation of Doak, as Crystal Palace prepare to make a revised offer for the highly-rated winger.

The decision-makers at Anfield appear to have been doing their homework on recent transfers for Championship wingers too, and are using them as a guide price for their teenage sensation.

West Ham United parted with £25m to sign Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville in August, whilst Tottenham spent £30m on Burnley's Wilson Odobert last summer.

It's Liverpool's belief that Doak is "further advanced", and his performances in a Middlesbrough shirt have reflected that. As such, the Premier League leaders are happy for their young star to remain on Teesside for the remainder of the season unless someone tables an offer closer to their valuation.

Middlesbrough will be relieved to see Liverpool taking firm Ben Doak stance amid transfer interest

Whilst the likes of Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town must be growing frustrated at seeing their attempts to lure Liverpool into cashing in on Doak fail so far, Middlesbrough will be grinning from ear to ear.

It will no doubt be a nervous smile all the same, as the prospect of seeing their talisman snatched away from them in the midst of a Premier League promotion push.

Doak's 24/25 Championship stats after 26 games - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Chances created Touches in opp. box Successful dribbles 21 2 6 41 125 34

The former Celtic man is a key component in Carrick's attacking system, with Boro's defenders and midfielders often seen making their first glance over to Doak's right-flank when receiving the ball to see if they can get him involved in the build-up.

Few full-backs have been able to contain him so far this term, but losing him now could be a fatal blow to Boro's promotion hopes, as replacing him at this stage of the campaign would be practicalIy impossible for the Teessiders.

Therefore, everyone associated with Middlesbrough Football Club will continue to do all they can do over the next couple of weeks, and that is to sit tight, and cross their fingers that when the bells chime for the end of the January transfer window, Doak will still be turning out at the Riverside until the summer.