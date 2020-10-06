Liverpool urged to swoop for EFL man after player update

Former England international Paul Robinson believes that Liverpool should move to sign Stoke City’s Jack Butland after Adrian’s horror show on Sunday night.

The Premier League champions were hammered 7-2 by Aston Villa, with the Spanish keeper at fault for a few goals on an embarrassing night.

Worryingly for Reds fans, Jurgen Klopp confirmed after the game that he expects Alisson, the number one, to be out for around six weeks after he suffered an injury.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Robinson urged Liverpool to take advantage of the domestic deadline being open to sign Butland.

“If Alisson is going to be out for that length of time Liverpool are going to have to look at it. There are a lot of good goalkeepers that are not playing football right now.

“I can see Liverpool signing the likes of Jack Butland on a short-term deal. They need somebody like that. A player that has the experience of handling big games. Somebody of that ilk.”

Butland is currently on the bench for the Potters, with Adam Davies in goal for boss Michael O’Neill.

Quiz: Can you identify these 16 Stoke City players by looking at these pixelated images?

1 of 16 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Jordan Thompson Lee Gregory Tommy Smith Thomas Edwards

The verdict

You can’t imagine Robinson has seen much of Butland in the past 12-18 months if he believes he could move to the Premier League champions! The 27-year-old has made so many mistakes for Stoke that he has now lost his place.

Of course, he is still young for a keeper and there’s no denying that he has talent, so he could rediscover his form at some point.

However, whilst Adrian makes errors, signing Butland would make little sense from Liverpool’s perspective considering Alisson will be back in mid-November so it’s hard to see this one happening.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.