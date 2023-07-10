Liverpool's talks for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia are concrete and ongoing at this stage, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The same reporter has revealed that personal terms are yet to be agreed, with wages proving to be a sticking point during the early stages of these negotiations.

Lavia is in quite a strong position this summer despite the fact he still has four years left on his contract at St Mary's, with the amount of interest in the teenager potentially allowing him to negotiate a very good deal for him if numerous offers are accepted.

How much are Southampton demanding for Romeo Lavia?

Unfortunately for the youngster, the Saints are holding out for a very high fee for him at this stage and this comes as no shock considering his contract situation.

£50m is widely reported to be the asking price, which is a very steep amount for a player who only has a limited amount of experience under his belt at a senior level.

However, his performances last season have enabled the Saints to justify this sort of price tag for the promising 19-year-old, who looks set to be a real star in the future for club and country.

What is Romeo Lavia's transfer stance?

90min believes Lavia wants his future sorted before the start of the season because of his reluctance to play in the Championship.

The same outlet has claimed that he and his team haven't indicated what his preferred destination is at this stage - but they are believed to be happy with the interest he has been able to generate in his signature.

With no preferred destination in mind, Liverpool may need to do quite a bit of persuading to get this deal over the line.

However, Lavia has less than a month to go until his current side kick off their season at Sheffield Wednesday, so he could potentially be willing to weaken his stance on wages to get a deal over the line before 2023/24 begins.

Would a move to Liverpool be good for Romeo Lavia?

It may take Lavia quite a bit of time to adapt to life at Anfield because the standards under Jurgen Klopp will be very high there and he would be training with some very high-calibre players.

For his development, the chance to train with such excellent pros and in high-quality facilities should be beneficial.

However, there will be big questions about the amount of game time he will get on Merseyside. At 19, he doesn't need to start every week but it would be ideal because that may give him a good chance to fulfil his potential.

It may not be a bad thing if his game time is managed in the short term because that could give Lavia time to adapt on the training ground before he's thrown into a match situation.

But he needs to be playing most weeks and if that game time isn't on offer at Anfield, the 19-year-old should be prepared to reject this move and either stay at the Saints or join a club where he's guaranteed to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

A move to Merseyside would be tempting - but he needs to do what's best for his career.