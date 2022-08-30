Liverpool U-turn as Blackburn Rovers could be set to miss out on player

Liverpool could be about to loan Sepp van den Berg to Schalke rather than Blackburn, as reported by Alan Nixon via his Patreon account.

The defender has been available on a loan deal again this window and after several Championship teams battled to try and seal a deal for the player, it looks like Schalke could snap him up at the last minute.

It’s been Blackburn who have been in the driving seat to sign the centre-back this window but just as it looked a deal might be tied up for the youngster, Alan Nixon is reporting that he could instead end up in Germany for the season.

Do you love Blackburn Rovers? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 25 Bob Crompton primarily played what position for Blackburn? Striker Midfielder Defender Goalkeeper

That’s because Schalke are now weighing up a move for van den Berg – and the bad news for Rovers is that it seems he might quite fancy a transfer switch to the Bundesliga over a deal to move to Ewood Park.

That’s despite the fact that van den Berg has previously played in the Championship – and knows the league and can impress in the division – with Preston North End.

He played in a total of 61 league games for PNE during his time there, as he spent two separate loan spells with the club in back-to-back campaigns. His first season led to only 15 starts but during his second season with the side, he was a first-team regular and played in a total of 45 league outings for the side.

He would be a solid signing for Rovers then – but they may not get the chance to see him play there now, with Schalke ready to swoop and sign the player up.

The Verdict

Sepp van den Berg is a very good player at Championship level and he has shown as much during his time with Preston over the last two seasons.

With North End, the player became a club hero and was a mainstay in the side despite his short-term deal. In fact, there would be no shortage of PNE supporters right now who would likely love to have him back at Deepdale and playing as part of their backline again this campaign.

The defender could be a real boost to the Blackburn backline and with manager Jon Dahl Tomasson desperate to try and add to his central defensive line, he would be the perfect addition to the team. If he was to now snub them for Schalke then, it would be a huge blow for the side.

Schalke would be a step up for the Liverpool man without a doubt because of where they are currently playing their football – but if he was to reject Rovers, it would leave them scrambling for a new centre-back in the last few days of the window.