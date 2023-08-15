Highlights Liverpool is still interested in Tyler Adams, but they haven't made an offer or activated his release clause yet.

AFC Bournemouth are ahead of the Reds in the race for Adams.

Moises Caicedo has joined Chelsea, which is a blow to the Reds who had a bid accepted for him. Romeo Lavia could join him at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool remain interested in Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, according to 90min.

However, the same report has stated that the Reds are yet to make an offer for the player or activate his release clause, with Jurgen Klopp's side needing to look at Adams and other targets after missing out on a couple.

Moises Caicedo has decided to join Chelsea and his move to Stamford Bridge has become official now, which is a real blow to the Reds who had a bid accepted for the ex-Brighton man before the Blues did.

Southampton's Romeo Lavia looks set to make a move to Mauricio Pochettino's side as well despite being heavily linked with a switch to Merseyside - and that will come as a further blow to Klopp who seems desperate to strengthen his midfield department before the summer transfer window closes.

They may have brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai - but they have seen James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho all leave.

With this, the Reds are in need of more depth and quality in the middle of the park if they want to give themselves the best chance of doing well in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign.

What's the latest on Tyler Adams?

90min, along with other outlets, have reported that AFC Bournemouth have agreed to activate the player's release clause and they are now hoping that they can strike an agreement on personal terms with the United States international.

If they can strike an agreement, a medical is then likely to take place before he's officially unveiled at the Vitality Stadium, but you can't rule out a few more twists and turns in this saga.

Klopp's side are lurking in the background but with the Cherries meeting his release clause, you have to say the latter are currently in pole position to get a deal over the line.

They have already spent big on players this summer without making any significant sales, with Justin Kluivert, Hamed Traore, Romain Faivre, Milos Kerkez, Alex Scott and Max Aarons all joining the south-coast club.

Despite this, Bill Foley seems to be willing to continue his spending by bringing in fellow American Adams, who was relegated with Leeds at the end of last season but could potentially secure a Premier return this summer.

Should Liverpool pursue a move for Tyler Adams?

Considering they don't have much depth, they could definitely benefit from adding a couple of midfielders to their squad.

Adams could be a very suitable target considering he may not mind sitting on the bench at Anfield, with the Reds needing starters and potential backup options on Merseyside.

At £20m too, that isn't a bad price for a player of Adams' quality and you feel Klopp's side will regret not making a move for him, especially after missing out on Caicedo and Lavia.

The player is only 24 at this point so he has plenty of time to improve and develop. And even if this move doesn't work out, he's young enough to be sold for a decent amount.

This would be a low-risk move from the Reds - but it remains to be seen whether they are willing to activate his release clause.