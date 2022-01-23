Liverpool transfer stance on 8-goal Championship starlet becomes clearer

Premier League giants Liverpool have not discussed a January transfer swoop for Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho and no bid is currently on the table for his services from Jurgen Klopp’s side, according to Fabrizio Romano.

That is despite the Reds monitoring his situation for a number of months, and whilst they do hold an interest in signing the 19-year-old there are currently no plans to swoop during the current transfer window.

Carvalho has been in fine form for the Cottagers in the Championship this season, scoring eight goals and notching two assists in 17 outings so far in what has been his first full campaign in senior football.

The big 2022 Fulham quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Kenny Tete joined from which club? Ajax PSV Lyon Lille

The England youth international, who was born in Portugal, has scored four of those goals in his last three league matches and he has a contract saga hanging over his head, with his current deal expiring this summer.

Having turned down several offers from the Championship league leaders, Carvalho will be free to depart Fulham in the summer for pastures new but any club that picks him up would have to pay compensation or be taken to a tribunal.

Carvalho also recently parted company with his agency and his future is now in the hands of his family, who are dealing with his negotiations but it was reported this week that super-agent Jorge Mendes has approached and ‘promised the world’ for the youngster, per The Athletic.

The Verdict

If Mendes were to get involved that would certainly suggest a move to a top club is on the horizon, but nothing looks straight-forward right now.

It looks unlikely that Carvalho will sign a new deal anytime soon but Fulham won’t want to lose him before the end of the season as he could be pivotal to their promotion push, despite his lack of experience.

Carvalho is quite clearly an outstanding talent for his age but if he remains at Craven Cottage for the rest of the season playing regularly then he could be convinced to stay if he can’t be promised regular minutes at other ‘bigger’ clubs.

This is a moving situation though and it could go a number of different ways, but if things stay the same then the teenager won’t be heading to Anfield this month.