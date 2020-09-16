Liverpool transfer preference becomes clearer as EFL side show ‘strong interest’ in forward

Hull City have shown a strong interest in signing Ben Woodburn, but Liverpool would prefer for the forward to head out to the Eredivisie than step back into League One.

Woodburn’s career at Liverpool has struggled to take off since his debut goal in the League Cup, with a loan spell at Sheffield United underwhelming.

Last season, the Welshman was with Oxford in League One, where he managed 14 appearances. That brought a goal and two assists for the 20-year-old, as Karl Robinson’s side reached the play-off final.

Now, GOAL are reporting that there’s interest in Woodburn coming from Hull, with Grant McCann looking to bolster his squad to ensure that the Tigers’ League One stay is a brief one.

There is interest from Sparta Rotterdam, though, with the Dutch outfit offering Liverpool a chance to send Woodburn to the Eredivisie.

It’s claimed that option is the one that Liverpool are in favour of, rather than sending Woodburn back into League One after his stint with Oxford.

Woodburn has made only 11 senior appearances for Liverpool since his debut in 2016.

The Verdict

Woodburn would be a decent option for Hull this season in League One, with the forward looking to find a loan that really helps him find himself in senior football.

However, it’s easy to understand why Liverpool are perhaps open to sending the youngster to Holland. Chelsea have had a lot of success leaning on Vitesse, with Mason Mount excelling there before stepping up into the Blues’ first-team.

If Woodburn can do similar, it will suit Liverpool down to the ground.

