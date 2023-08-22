Liverpool fans can take few positives from their frustrating, long-running pursuit of Romeo Lavia this summer, with the Belgian midfielder eventually joining Chelsea despite seeming close to an Anfield move at points.

But reports are now suggesting that the price the Blues paid Southampton for Lavia - thought to be in the region of £53 million and undoubtedly driven up by the Reds' interest - is causing problems for Everton as they chase Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto.

Given the fierce rivalry between the two Merseyside clubs, making life difficult for the Toffees is always viewed as a good thing amongst the Anfield faithful - even if it is inadvertent.

Liverpool's Romeo Lavia near-miss

Once Southampton's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed, Lavia always looked like a prime candidate to leave St Mary's this summer and Liverpool quickly emerged as an interested party.

The Reds' pursuit of the 19-year-old was prolonged and they saw multiple offers rejected by the Saints, who were determined to stand firm by their £50 million valuation of the rising star.

Eventually, Liverpool's approach proved costly as they lost out on the midfielder despite reportedly agreeing a £60 million fee with the Championship club - with a move to Chelsea the player's preference.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. looked to the Bundesliga for an alternative, signing Japan captain Wataru Endo from Stuttgart to bolster their options in the centre of the park.

It remains to be seen whether the 30-year-old, who cost a fair bit less than the Belgian teenager, will prove a smart bit of business but recent reports have highlighted one minor positive for Liverpool fans from their Lavia near-miss.

Everton's Willy Gnonto pursuit

Indeed, the price that the Saints eventually earned for the midfielder may mean that Everton have to pay more than they'd like to sign Gnonto from Leeds - if they're able to land him at all.

According to The Athletic, the Yorkshire club have taken note of the sizeable fee that Southampton, who were relegated alongside them last season, received for the midfielder as comparisons can be drawn to the Italian winger - both are young players with very high ceilings but limited top flight experience that were signed in the summer of 2022.

That is thought to be one of the reasons that Everton's £25 million offer was not deemed near enough Gnonto's market value to consider despite the 19-year-old's attempts to force a move from Elland Road in the current transfer window.

The report claims that Gnonto is very highly-rated by the Toffees and has been on their list of transfer targets all summer but their transfer kitty is limited while it is understood that Leeds have not encouraged their interest or even let them know what their asking price for the attacker is.

With Sean Dyche's squad still look a little light in multiple areas amid a poor start to the new season, going big for the winger may well be out of the question for Everton.

Whether or not that proves to be the case, there appears to be evidence that Liverpool's unsuccessful pursuit of Lavia has made things more difficult for their local rivals this summer.

That, at least, is one small positive from a frustrating saga for supporters of the Reds.