Archie Gray does not want to sign for an English team if he leaves Leeds United this summer, according to Alan Nixon.

The 18-year-old has been a real star for the Whites during the 2023/24 campaign, establishing himself as a first-team regular under Daniel Farke and managing to retain his place in the starting lineup for much of the season.

Recently thriving with England's U21s too and scoring for them, he is doing more than enough to attract interest from teams in the UK and around Europe.

European giants Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are all thought to be keen on the versatile youngster, with Gray potentially having the opportunity to follow in Jude Bellingham's footsteps if he follows the latter.

Not only have Dortmund helped to develop Bellingham in the past, but also Jadon Sancho before he moved to Manchester United.

Liverpool and Spurs suffer Archie Gray blow

Speaking of Premier League giants, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are both reported to be keen on the 18-year-old, with the former being linked with a move for Gray for some time.

The player is keen to see Leeds promoted so he can play with the Whites in the top flight, but as yesterday's defeat against Coventry City reinforced, promotion isn't guaranteed with Leicester City and Ipswich Town currently in the top two.

Championship Table (1st-4th) (As of April 7, 2024) P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 40 43 88 2 Ipswich Town 41 32 87 3 Leeds United 41 43 86 4 Southampton 39 25 75

If they aren't promoted, the teenager will need to make a big decision on his future in the summer if the Whites are happy to let him go for a certain price.

He only signed a long-term contract earlier this year, so the Championship promotion candidates are in a strong negotiating position if bids do come in.

It doesn't seem as though Gray would be keen to sign for an English club if he leaves though, which is a big blow to both Jürgen Klopp's and Ange Postecoglou's sides.

Gray will have seen the likes of Bellingham and Sancho thrive abroad, so he may be keen to follow their path.

Not only would the 18-year-old going abroad help him to develop, but it would also allow him to grow away from the media spotlight in the UK.

That could benefit him, because he will want to keep noise surrounding him to a minimum.

Also, playing against Leeds in the short term if he left would probably be quite painful, especially with the teenager having such a special connection to the Whites through his family.

This is another reason why his stance is understandable.

Right now, it would probably benefit him if he stayed put, because he is developing nicely in a familiar environment and is being treated extremely well by Daniel Farke, who is giving him more than enough game time to improve his worth.

It would be a surprise if he finds his game time limited at Elland Road from now until the end of his time at the club, unless he sustains some big injuries.