Southampton will have hoped for this summer to be dominated by their potential incomings, but it has so far been about their departures.

The club’s relegation has seen interest surge around their star players, one of whom is midfielder Romeo Lavia.

As soon as the 2022/23 season ended, interest in Lavia grew and grew as the weeks went on.

Arsenal seemed to be the front runners, but it now appears their league rivals, Liverpool, are the ones who can be considered the leaders.

Liverpool are preparing an opening offer for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to TalkSPORT.

What is the latest news on Romeo Lavia?

The 19-year-old has gained the attention of some of the biggest names in English football, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all linked with a potential move.

Lavia only joined Southampton last summer from Manchester City and while they have an option to re-sign the midfielder, that doesn’t come into force until 2024.

As mentioned, it seemed Arsenal were in the lead for Lavia, with Football Insider reporting that the Saints midfielder has verbally agreed to join them.

However, the Gunners move for the 19-year-old seems to depend on whether the club can offload Thomas Partey this summer.

Fabrizio Romano also added that Liverpool remain keen on the midfielder and are in the race. While the transfer expert when writing in his column for CaughtOffside, stated it is likely to cost any club £50 million for the player, while also talking about Chelsea’s interest.

Romano wrote: “There’s no further news on Romeo Lavia yet; Chelsea links are normal as director Joe Shields had Lavia at Southampton and City, but it’s still not time for advanced talks now.

“In general, I think the player’s final price tag will be around £50m.”

Liverpool preparing offer for Romeo Lavia

TalkSPORT are reporting that Liverpool have now moved ahead of Chelsea in the race for Lavia and are preparing an offer.

The report doesn’t say what the fee is, but as mentioned, it is expected that Southampton are going to look for around £50 million.

Chelsea remain keen on the midfielder, but it is believed they are concentrating on other targets at this moment in time after Joe Shields identified Lavia as a target for Mauricio Pochettino.

Lavia’s former club, Manchester City, is entitled to 20 percent of any future fee for the player, which as a result has seen his price tag become significantly higher.