Highlights Southampton need to pay £20m for Liverpool's Sepp van den Berg if they want him in the Premier League.

Russell Martin is looking for defensive reinforcements despite securing Taylor Harwood-Bellis for £20m.

Van den Berg from Mainz could be a star in the Premier League, impressive stats prove his worth.

Southampton will have to pay up to £20m if they want to sign Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg following their promotion to the Premier League.

Russell Martin’s side sealed their return to the top-flight thanks to a 1-0 victory against Leeds United at Wembley on Sunday.

It was a great day for all connected to the club, but attention for the recruitment team will already have turned to next season, and the boss will be aware that additions are needed if they are to survive in the Premier League.

Liverpool want £20m for Sepp van den Berg

Promotion means that Saints have now finalised a deal for Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who joins from Man City in a £20m transfer, but it appears that Martin still wants defensive reinforcements.

And, The Athletic has revealed that the south coast side are rivalling clubs from across Europe for the signature of van den Berg, who will command a big fee if he is to leave Anfield.

“Brentford and newly promoted Southampton are among his Premier League suitors, while Wolfsburg are viewed as serious contenders in the Bundesliga and Ajax retain a long-standing interest.

“Liverpool insist their £20m valuation reflects the current market trends around defenders of his age and profile, as well as the fact that he was one of the best performing centre-backs in Germany across a number of key data metrics in 2023-24.”

Crucially though, the update claims that Arne Slot could look to give the 22-year-old a chance to impress in pre-season, with Liverpool needing to replace Joel Matip in the squad as the centre-back leaves on a free transfer this summer.

Sepp van den Berg can star in the Premier League

The Dutch U21 international impressed on loan at Preston earlier in his career, but the move to Mainz has really allowed van den Berg to flourish.

He has shone in the Bundesliga, and he has all the tools that Martin would want from a centre-back, as he is comfortable on the ball, brave in how he defends, and he has room for improvement.

Sepp van den Berg's Bundesliga Stats 23/24 (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 33 Clean Sheets 8 Interceptions per game 1.3 Tackles per game 1.2 Recoveries per game 5.3 Clearances per game 4.7 Pass accuracy 81% Errors leading to goals 0

So, you can understand why Liverpool are demanding a big fee, and the level of interest in van den Berg shows that this would be a real coup for Saints if they could pull it off.

Southampton’s summer transfer plans

It’s a massive summer for Southampton, and fans will hope the club have learned lessons from the window prior to the season that saw them relegated.

There was a focus on bringing in young players, and whilst they added a lot of talent, it was clear the balance in the squad wasn’t right, and they went down as a result.

Related Southampton eyeing double transfer deal following Premier League promotion Ryan Fraser and Flynn Downes are being touted for moves to the club where they both performed so well at.

The links to van den Berg are encouraging, but the fans will also want some experience added to the group, and those that are proven in the Premier League.

It’s an exciting time to be a Southampton fan again, and it will be interesting to see what business they get done over the next few months.