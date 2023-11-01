Liverpool travel to Bournemouth this week in the EFL Cup as they look to take another step towards a record-extending 10th title in the competition.

The Reds have been in fine form so far this year with them flying in the Premier League, and also in the cup competitions.

Indeed, they remain on course to try and extend their record number of wins in this competition, whilst they are looking on course to make the knockout stages of the Europa League with relative ease.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, they look as though they are in the title hunt with the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City and, in fairness, Aston Villa.

Full focus is on trying to beat the Cherries on Wednesday first and foremost, though, and Jurgen Klopp will likely shuffle his pack in terms of team line-up in order to give some players a rest.

Who's definitely going to be missing from this one, though? We take a look now...

Thiago Alcantara

The wizard-like midfielder is a brilliant technician but Liverpool are yet to see him feature for them this season.

He has been out injured since the start of the campaign as he continues to recover from hip surgery, and will be missing here.

Andy Robertson

Robertson suffered a dislocated shoulder a few weeks back and has been out ever since.

He is likely to be missing for several months more, meaning Kostas Tsimikas and young Luke Chambers will be the options Klopp uses in his absence - expect the latter to get the nod for this one.

Stefan Bajcetic

Bajcetic, like Thiago, has missed a lot of the campaign through injury - though he has at least featured a little bit.

There are high hopes for the young midfielder, with him enjoying a decent season last year when he featured.

He played in the EFL Cup against Leicester but has picked up another issue, different from the one at the start of the season, and will be missing here.

Ben Doak

Doak is another player that Liverpool are excited about that is starting to break through and he would likely feature in this one were he not injured.

He is nursing a muscle injury as things stand and it is like Klopp won't risk him, given the wealth of attacking talent he could use instead.

Other Liverpool team news

Curtis Jones should be back in contention for Liverpool, meanwhile, after finishing the ban that he was serving following on from the red card he received against Tottenham at the end of September.

Luis Diaz will likely still be missing, though, after the news at the weekend that his parents had been kidnapped in Colombia.

Diogo Jota may well be pushing for a start alongside Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, with the trio working well against Nottingham Forest on their way to a 3-0 win.

Jurgen Klopp will want to weigh up their levels of tireness, though, given the games are to come thick and fast at this point of the year.