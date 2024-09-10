Swansea City's 2018 summer transfer business was a mixed bag, but it looked as if they'd found a gem in young Liverpool midfielder Yan Dhanda, and his time in South Wales couldn't have got off to a better start.

The youngster was initially signed for the club's U23 side and would spend the next four seasons in SA1, although he struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI and was released when his contract expired in the summer of 2022.

On the whole, Dhanda's time at Swansea was a frustrating one, with glimpses of quality being overshadowed by a lack of consistency and question marks over whether he possessed the physicality to play at Championship level.

However, his time at the club certainly brought one memorable moment in particular, and while his four-year spell may not have worked out the way he'd have wanted, he'll always be remembered for his Swansea debut.

Yan Dhanda's time at Swansea brought a very memorable moment

Swansea had seen huge upheaval during the summer of 2018 after being relegated to the Championship, and when they traveled to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United on the opening day of the season, their squad was unrecognisable from a few months prior.

Dhanda, who had signed for the club's U23 side, was included in Graham Potter's first matchday squad after impressing in pre-season, and the 19-year-old was in line to make his first senior football appearance.

The game at Bramall Lane proved an entertaining affair, with Blades taking the lead through George Baldock just after the hour mark, before Oli McBurnie put Swansea back on level terms ten minutes later, leaving the scores level at 1-1 with 20 minutes to play.

With 84 minutes on the clock, Potter introduced Dhanda to proceedings, and 29 seconds later the former Liverpool man had found the back of the net with his first touch in senior football, sealing a 2-1 win for Swansea.

It was an incredible start to life at Swansea for the midfielder, but he was unable to kick on and become a regular starter, and over the course of his four years at the club he'd play just 63 games.

Yan Dhanda's time at Swansea City - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2018/19 6 1 0 2019/20 19 3 1 2020/21 31 1 5 2021/22 7 0 2

The rest of Dhanda's time at Swansea was largely forgettable, but his opening day goal away to Sheffield United to seal all three points with his first touch will always be fondly remembered by the Jack Army.

Yan Dhanda's career since leaving Swansea

The writing was on the wall for Dhanda at Swansea during his last season at the club, where he made just three Championship appearances, all of which came at the start of the season, and he was released with little fanfare at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

From there, Dhanda joined Scottish Premiership side Ross County, and he had an impressive two seasons with the side from Dingwall, registering 12 goals and 18 assists in 79 appearances, a very decent return when you consider he was playing in a side struggling towards the bottom of the table.

His form north of the border attracted interest from bigger Scottish clubs, and the former Swansea man completed a summer move to Hearts, where he's started well, winning the Player of the Match award on the opening weekend of the season against Rangers.

Ever since his opening day goal against Sheffield United, it was clear to Swansea fans that Dhanda had something about him, but he wasn't able to show it on a consistent enough basis. However, that looks to have changed since his move to Scotland.

The 25-year-old is thriving in the Scottish Premiership, and now looks set to fulfill his obvious potential.

Dhanda's time in South Wales may not have lived up to expectations, but that goal against Sheffield United will forever be fondly remembered by the Swansea faithful, and helped the club get their Championship return off to a winning start.