Liverpool player remains the subject of lingering EFL interest

Swansea City remain keen on reuniting with Rhian Brewster if Liverpool opt to not integrate the striker as part of their plans in 2020/21.

Brewster has been involved under Jurgen Klopp during the Reds’ pre-season, but on the eve of the 2020/21 season, Liverpool haven’t made final decisions on players like the 20-year-old.

It’s reported by the BBC that Swansea are keen to take Brewster back on board, but there is Premier League interest in the forward from clubs like Sheffield United, who could offer the Liverpool man a chance to secure regular games in the top-flight.

The 20-year-old England youth international has a strong relationship with Swansea boss Steve Cooper, though.

That pair worked together for England previously, whilst Cooper’s faith in Brewster following his loan move to Swansea last January brought out the best in the forward.

Brewster bagged 11 goals in 22 appearances after linking up with the Swans, driving Cooper’s side into the play-offs after 46 games.

The on loan Liverpool forward scored in the play-off semi-final second-leg with Brentford, but it wasn’t enough to secure a path through to Wembley, with Swansea losing 3-2 on aggregate.

The Verdict

It’s little surprise to learn that Swansea are still interested in a deal to reunite with Brewster.

He was excellent out on loan and that’s pushed him onto the Premier League radar too.

That means it might seem unlikely Swansea get him back, but you shouldn’t underestimate the player-coach relationship here.

Cooper gets the striker and another year in the Championship together could do wonders for Brewster.

It’s worth considering.

