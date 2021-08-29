Liverpool suffer transfer blow following latest developments with EFL talent

Liverpool are set to miss out on the chance to make a move for Reading starlet Femi Azeez before the transfer deadline following an injury setback for the 20-year-old, as revealed by Veljko Paunovic.

Reports had emerged recently that Azeez was a late transfer window target for Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp’s side thought to be keen to tie up a deal with the Royals for the talented 20-year-old.

It was reported that talks were underway between both Liverpool and Reading over Azeez. While it was also thought that the Premier League giants were potentially ready to hand him an enormous wage increase and take his earnings up to around £75,000-a-week.

However, Azeez was a notable absentee from the Royals’ frustrating 4-0 defeat away against Huddersfield Town on Saturday. That might have fuelled transfer speculation that he could indeed be off to Liverpool ahead of the deadline.

Speaking to Berkshire Live following the Royals’ loss at Huddersfield, Paunovic revealed that Azeez was absent due to a soft tissue injury that is going to keep him out of action for the next few months.

He said: Femi has a soft tissue injury and he will be out for two to three months.”

The verdict

This is a blow to Liverpool’s transfer plans ahead of the deadline with Azeez clearly a player that they had been looking at as someone they could bring into the club to develop over the next few years.

The 20-year-old has been in excellent form in a struggling Reading side at the start of the campaign, with the winger having found the net twice in their first four league matches.

With the likes of Michael Olise and Omar Richards having emerged through their academy in recent times and gone on to secure moves to Crystal Palace and Bayern Munich respectively, it is clear that Azeez is a player that should be taken seriously given his potential.

However, it seems that Azeez is going to now have to focus on recovering his fitness over the next few months and then hope to get back towards the same level he was showing at the start of the campaign.

It is a major boost for the Royals if it means they can get him back fit and contributing once again for them in the Championship. After a poor start though it will be frustrating to lose the 20-year-old for the next few months.