Liverpool strike deal with EFL side as bid accepted for player

Birmingham City and Liverpool have agreed on a fee for youngster, Calum Scanlon.

As per the Times, the two clubs have shaken on a fee for the 15-year-old, who looks set to take on the next stage of his development with the Premier League champions, Liverpool.

It’s reported that Liverpool will pay a fee of under £500k for the service of the Scanlon.

Whilst that fee is seemingly in order, it’s claimed that Scanlon and his family are now considering the chance of a move to Anfield to link up with Liverpool.

Scanlon, who is a youth international for England, is capable of playing on the left of defence or the midfield.

At Liverpool, there’s a clear progression path into the first-team with Trent Alexander Arnold and Curtis Jones two players that are a regular feature under Jurgen Klopp.

Similarly, this season as injuries pinch at Anfield, there’s been chances for the likes of Neco Williams (a full Wales international now), Rhys Williams and Coachman Kelleher.

Scanlon, 15, has yet to have any impact for Birmingham in the senior side.

However, he will have watched the likes of Jude Bellingham progress through at St Andrew’s before sealing a move to Borussia Dortmund back in the summer.

The Verdict

Scanlon is at a good club in Birmingham and Bellingham is the perfect example of how Blues can provide the platform for a successful career.

However, it must also be said that this is Liverpool.

They look after their young players so well and are one of the clubs in the world that every boy will dream of playing for.

It would be no surprise to see Scanlon jump at this opportunity.

