Liverpool starlet’s ceiling talked up after eye-catching Bolton start

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt provided plenty of praise towards in-form starlet Conor Bradley, as the youngster continues to turn heads up in Lancashire.

Everyone involved in the deal could not have asked for a better start to proceedings, with Bradley scoring twice and laying on a further two assists since his loan switch from Liverpool over the summer.

His stock is showing no sign of letting up, having directly contributed to two goals during his side’s inspiring 3-1 victory over Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

And while he is already making a name for himself in League One, Evatt believes the 19-year-old’s ceiling is situated considerably higher.

“I don’t really want to build him up to fail,” warned Evatt to TheBoltonNews.

“But I think he’s a top, top player and he has the attributes, and more importantly, the mindset, mentality and attitude to go right to the very top.

“There is a long way to go for him and it is tough up there, competitive up there.

“But the attitude he has, the kind of kid he is, the family he has behind him, he has a real opportunity.”

Bradley will be hoping to take everything in his stride and continue his rich vein of form in order to appease Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, with the German already fielding the academy graduate five times prior to his move to the University of Bolton Stadium.

He has had a taste of true top-level action by making a cameo appearance during the Reds’ 2-1 Champions League victory over AC Milan at the San Siro.

However, for now at least, his primary focus will be heeded towards Bolton’s promotion push – and with some crunch clashes against Peterborough United and Portsmouth approaching on the calendar – Bradley will need to remain at the top of his game.







The Verdict:

Bradley’s form bodes positively for all parties, from both a present and long-term perspective.

Liverpool will be pleased to see their youngsters performing well away from the club and seeing the way in which Bolton are nurturing the Northern Ireland international may well help the Trotters establish relations with a variety of top-flight clubs, a facet that could facilitate plenty more loan arrivals over time.

Bolton have already built connections in the higher echelons of the footballing pyramid, with Manchester City’s James Trafford and fellow Liverpool loanee Owen Beck both arriving in Lancashire as of late, and Bradley’s trajectory will only accelerate this process.

At the moment, though, Bradley’s performances will significantly benefit Bolton’s prospects this term, while the experiences he will gain from testing himself week-in, week-out in senior football will provide an invaluable learning curve for the duration of his career.