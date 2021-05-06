Liverpool starlet sends message to Jurgen Klopp as Blackburn Rovers spell nears its end

Harvey Elliott believes that his time with Blackburn Rovers will see him challenge for a first team role at Liverpool next season.

The exciting winger moved to Ewood Park on loan last summer and has made 42 appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side, scoring six goals and creating 12 more in the process.

At 18 years of age there’s no doubt that Elliott is among the most exciting young talents in England right now, and it would be no disaster if he was to spend another season on loan in the Championship as he continues to learn the game.

But according to Elliott, he’s confident in his ability to go back to Anfield and challenge for a place in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Speaking on the Counter Attack podcast, Elliott said: “Next season I am going to go back thinking that I can get in the team.

“I have had this experience and feel ready. I have 50 appearances under my belt, which is a lot for a teenager.

“I feel 100 per cent confident I can go in and challenge. I’m looking forward to the fight and to show people I am a different player, and ready to play when called upon.

“It won’t be given to me. I will need to work hard and train well and if I get my chance in a game, I have to take it.”

The verdict

Next season could be massive for Harvey Elliott.

The 18-year-old is a top-level talent and it seems that he has all the makings of a Liverpool first team star in seasons to come.

Whether he is ready to play a role just yet remains to be seen, however, as surely playing regular first team football has to be the priority for the player.