Liverpool are reasonably confident of completing a move for Roméo Lavia this summer.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, an improved offer from the Reds is expected in their attempt to sign the Southampton player.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs following an initial offer worth a reported £37 million being rejected.

Personal terms between the Premier League side and Lavia have already been agreed, but a stumbling block has been reached regarding the cost of the deal.

But Liverpool are still optimistic that an agreement with the Saints can still be reached.

What is the latest surrounding Liverpool’s interest in Roméo Lavia?

Southampton have set a £50 million asking price for the 19-year-old following his breakout campaign in the side last year.

However, the Championship side are aiming to earn at least a £40 million fixed price up front as part of any agreement.

This shows there may be some wiggle room in the negotiations between the two sides.

Southampton have identified the £40 million amount as it is equal to the size of the buy-back clause Manchester City hold for the player.

That buy-back clause does not become active until the summer of 2024, as part of their agreement to sign the youngster from the team last year in a £10.5 million move.

Chelsea are also waiting in the wings to pounce on a deal for the player should Liverpool fail to reach an agreement with Southampton.

The Blues are waiting until an outcome is determined in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo before deciding on what to do with their interest in Lavia.

The London club are keen to reinforce their midfield this summer after an exodus of players in that area of the squad over the last six months.

Liverpool have already upgraded their midfield this transfer window, but may need further reinforcement if both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both depart Anfield.

How did Roméo Lavia fare last season?

Lavia enjoyed a breakout campaign for Southampton last year, enjoying good performances in his first season in senior football.

The midfielder became a key part of the Southampton team as they suffered relegation to the Championship.

Lavia made 28 top flight appearances, and earned plenty of plaudits for his performances in an otherwise underperforming side.

Russell Martin has since been appointed as manager with the task of bringing the club straight back to the Premier League.

Southampton will get their campaign underway on 4 August with a clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

Are Southampton negotiating a good deal for Roméo Lavia?

Earning up to £40 million for Lavia this summer would represent great business for Southampton.

Considering what they paid for him last year, this would be a huge profit for the club that can then be reinvested back into improving the current squad.

Lavia is a massive talent with a lot of potential so should be competing in the Premier League next season.

While talented, however, he is not going to be a difference maker in the second tier so will not prove a huge loss to their promotion ambitions either.

If they can earn something closer to the £50 million mark then that will be great work from the Saints.