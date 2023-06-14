James Ward-Prowse is not on Liverpool’s shortlist of midfield targets this summer.

According to The Athletic, the Reds have no interest in signing the 28-year-old.

The player’s profile is seen as a poor fit, with his age cited as a particular reason for why a move won’t be explored.

The Southampton player had been linked with a move to Anfield earlier in the month amid increasing speculation over his future at St. Mary’s.

Who is interested in signing James Ward-Prowse?

It has been exclusively revealed by Football League World that West Ham have enquired about the potential cost it would take to sign Ward-Prowse this summer.

It is believed that the Saints are hoping to earn up to £40 million in any sale for the player, although a price tag in excess of £50 million has also been reported.

A number of other clubs have also been linked with having an interest in the Englishman.

Aston Villa, Wolves and Newcastle United are three such clubs, with the trio expected to duke it out with the Hammers for the set-piece specialist.

Football League World has reported that West Ham view Ward-Prowse as a potential replacement for Declan Rice, who has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal.

That means a deal to sign the Southampton player may not be finalised until Rice’s exit from the London Stadium is confirmed.

How important is James Ward-Prowse to Southampton’s promotion chances?

Ward-Prowse is the club’s captain and has been with the Saints since the age of just eight, so a departure would end a 20-year association with the club.

Ward-Prowse is a talismanic figure at St. Mary’s, with the midfielder standing out as a key figure both on and off the pitch.

He contributed nine goals and four assists in the league last season as the team suffered the drop into the Championship.

The Southampton star was the club’s top scorer as the side finished 20th in the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly prepared to be patient in the hunt for Ward-Prowse this summer.

Are Liverpool right now to pursue James Ward-Prowse?

The price tag being touted for Ward-Prowse is likely to make a lot of clubs wince.

The midfielder isn’t the type of player that Liverpool have signed in the past, and it does not come as a surprise that they are avoiding the 28-year-old.

While he could be a good tactical fit, it is clear that the Reds are focusing on younger players this summer, as indicated by their reported interest in Ward-Prowse’s teammate Romeo Lavia.

A move to a club like West Ham or Aston Villa seems more viable at this stage, but he could yet remain with his boyhood club into next season.