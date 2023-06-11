Liverpool are willing to wait for Southampton to lower their valuation of James Ward-Prowse as they consider a move for the midfielder.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds are keen on signing the 28-year-old. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side are unwilling to match the £50 million valuation that the Saints have placed on the Englishman.

Who is interested in signing James Ward-Prowse?

Liverpool also face competition from a number of Premier League clubs in the race to earn the midfielder’s signature this summer.

The relegation of Southampton to the Championship has raised uncertainty over his future with the club, having been associated with Southampton since the age of eight.

Newcastle United and West Ham are also reportedly keen on signing the 28-year-old, albeit the Magpies have also been put off by the price tag placed on the player by the Saints.

However, Liverpool are also looking to strengthen their midfield options having already secured the services of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

While there is some interest in Ward-Prowse, it is understood that Liverpool would only seek to do a deal if Southampton lowered their demands closer to £25 million.

Does James Ward-Prowse have a future at Southampton?

The club suffered relegation after 11 years in the top flight, finishing bottom of the Premier League table. Ward-Prowse was crucial to the team, contributing nine goals and four assists with his set pieces in particular becoming key.

After 20 years of being associated with the Saints, it is becoming clear that he may depart the club this summer.

West Ham view Ward-Prowse as a potential replacement to Declan Rice amid speculation over his future.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Newcastle are both looking to bolster their midfield options.

Klopp’s side are overhauling their current squad, whereas Eddie Howe is hoping to beef up his options ahead of a Champions League campaign next year.

Should Southampton cash-in on James Ward-Prowse?

The £50 million evaluation on the player is a clear indication that Southampton want to play hard ball over the future of their talisman.

Ward-Prowse could be key to Southampton gaining promotion next season, which would frankly be worth more than £50 million.

But the 28-year-old is being overvalued from the perspective of these buying clubs, so it is difficult to see any of them matching that figure.

So unless Southampton have a change of heart, it is looking likely that Ward-Prowse could remain at St. Mary’s beyond this summer.