Liverpool stance on Harvey Elliott provides Blackburn Rovers with boost

Liverpool currently have no plans to recall Harvey Elliott from his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers with the youngster enjoying a fine spell at Ewood Park, as per James Pearce for the Athletic.

The Reds sit top of the Premier League table after beating Tottenham on Wednesday night but winning the league this season looks a lot tougher a task this year with so many sides in contention.

Indeed, they’ve had a series of injuries to contend with this year, too, and, with Diogo Jota out for a couple of months, that has sparked talk that Elliott might well be recalled.

However, as per Pearce, the Reds currently have no intention to push down such a route in a boost to Tony Mowbray, who has seen the young teenager really add some stardust to an already impressive attacking set-up.

The Verdict

Elliott has been fantastic to watch for Blackburn this season and it is hard to believe that he is only just old enough to learn how to drive in this country.

Certainly, Rovers won’t want to lose him in the middle of the campaign and it sounds as though the Reds are currently happy for him to remain at Ewood Park and keep impressing.