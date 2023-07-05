Liverpool are unwilling to match the £50 million valuation placed on the future of Roméo Lavia.

According to The Athletic, the steep asking price could see the Reds pull out of the race to sign the Belgian.

Liverpool have already committed a significant outlay to improving their midfield options this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have both been signed to the Premier League club for nearly £100 million in transfer fees.

Lavia has earned admirers at Anfield, with Liverpool linked with a move to sign the 19-year-old this summer, but a difference in valuation beween the two clubs could put an end to their pursuit.

Who is interested in Roméo Lavia?

Liverpool face competition for the midfielder following his promising debut season in the top flight.

Rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been credited with an interest in the player at times this summer.

Arsenal are thought to be his preferred destination, but the Gunners will not step-up their interest in Lavia until they have completed the deal to sign Declan Rice.

The London club agreed a deal with West Ham worth up to £105 million to sign the midfielder earlier this week.

That should help speed-up the process of Arsenal chasing the Southampton youngster.

Meanwhile, United are understood to have cooled their interest in the former Manchester City youth prospect but that may change if Scott McTominay is sold.

What is Roméo Lavia’s transfer value?

Southampton have placed a £50 million price tag on Lavia ahead of a potential summer move.

It was reported that Liverpool were preparing an opening offer worth £40 million, but it remains unclear whether the Premier League club will now continue with their pursuit.

The Saints may be keen to sell the player this summer due to Man City holding a buy-back clause worth £40 million that becomes active in 2024.

Southampton signed Lavia in 2022 in a deal worth a reported £10.5 million, so a £50 million sale would represent a huge profit.

The Belgian impressed for the south coast club last season, appearing 29 times in a breakout campaign for the youngster.

However, his performances were not enough to keep the club in the Premier League as Ruben Selles led the team to a 20th place finish.

Should Liverpool end their pursuit of Roméo Lavia given the high valuation Southampton have placed on the midfielder?

It emerged on Tuesday afternoon that the player was leaning towards Arsenal for a number of reasons.

The Gunners can offer a higher wage package, as well as Champions League football, which has made them the more attractive proposition compared to their league rivals.

Now it appears Liverpool are unwilling to meet the £50 million valuation despite showing interest in a £40 million offer earlier in the summer.

This indicates that the Reds have become aware of Lavia’s interest to go elsewhere, which means this transfer saga may be coming to its conclusion soon.

Southampton will certainly hope so, as much of their summer business may depend on the future of the youngster.