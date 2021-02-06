Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool signing sends Derby County message after completing move

7 mins ago

Kaide Gordon has sent a message to Derby County after completing his move to Premier League champions Liverpool.

It was announced yesterday that the 16-year-old had joined the Anfield outfit with the Rams happy to cash in on the highly-rated teenager.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Premier League club have paid an initial fee of £1 million, which could rise as high as £3 million.

A product of the Rams academy, Gordon was handed his debut by the East Midlands club in December but that has proven his only appearance in a Derby shirt.

He took to Twitter to pay homage to his former club after his move – thanking everyone at the club but particularly highlighting the coaching and medical staff for praise.

Derby’s academy has fed their first team in recent seasons with the likes of Louie Sibley and Jason Knight becoming key players but it is understood the club are now happy to sell some of their talented young players to help them avoid further financial issues.

Gordon is the first academy departure but it seems three more could be set to follow.

The Verdict

Gordon’s Derby exit is understandable but it will still likely be frustrating and sad for the Pride Park faithful to see him go.

In a way it’s a move that suits all parties, Liverpool get a 16-year-old that looks a player with a really bright future and the Rams need money at the moment, while the teenager joins the Premier League champions.

Clearly, he appreciates what the East Midlands club have done for him as his message shows.


