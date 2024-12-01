Sheffield United are weighing up a loan approach for Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton.

According to The Sun, Morton is on the Blades' radar, with United needing to ramp up their preparations ahead of the January transfer window.

United are yet to secure a takeover at this stage, and whilst uncertainty continues regarding their ownership situation, it remains to be seen how much they will have to spend during the upcoming window.

In fairness to United, they made some very shrewd moves in the transfer market to strengthen their squad in the summer, after being relegated from the Premier League.

Related Sheffield United: Ollie Arblaster and Oli McBurnie react to Tom Davies moment in win over Sunderland Ollie Arblaster and Oli McBurnie heaped praise on Tom Davies after his winning goal for Sheffield United over Sunderland.

However, they may be keen to secure some more additions, with a few areas potentially needing to be strengthened next month to give the Blades the best chance to secure a top-tier return at the first time of asking.

Their striker department may need to be looked at, even though they have the likes of Kieffer Moore, Tyrese Campbell and Rhian Brewster at their disposal.

Moore hasn't scored as many goals as he would have wanted, and Brewster's injury record hasn't been the best during his time at Bramall Lane, so Chris Wilder may be keen to add more firepower in this area.

Their wing position could also benefit from being strengthened, especially with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi set to leave the club at the end of the season following the expiration of his loan deal in South Yorkshire.

Tyler Morton on Sheffield United's radar

The Blades may also want to look at their central midfield area, with Anis Ben Slimane going out on loan and Oliver Norwood leaving in the summer.

And recently, Oli Arblaster ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, which looks set to keep him out for a considerable amount of time.

With Arblaster out, Sydie Peck has been able to step up to the first team and perform reasonably well, but Wilder is seemingly keen to have more depth in this area.

Morton, who has previously spent time on loan in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, is thought to be of interest to the Blades at this point.

Tyler Morton's Championship appearances [League games only] Team Appearances Blackburn Rovers 40 Hull City 39 (Correct figures as of December 1st, 2024)

Overseas targets have also been looked at, according to The Sun, but sales would need to happen to make those deals a reality.

Sheffield United move could be ideal for Tyler Morton

Morton hasn't won much senior game time at all this season.

And at a stage of his career where he needs to be winning as much game time as possible, he needs to secure a loan or permanent exit in January.

Where he will end up remains to be seen, but Bramall Lane could be an ideal location for him.

It's arguably a step up on his last loan, with the Blades competing for automatic promotion.

And with Arblaster out injured, Morton has a decent chance of winning plenty of game time at Bramall Lane, something he desperately needs if he wants to develop.

Without game time, he won't be able to fulfil his potential.