Liverpool set to step up transfer interest of EFL ace

Liverpool are set to step up their interest in Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr, according to reports from ESPN.

The Reds are set to strengthen their squad with the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, reportedly beating Manchester United to the £27million signing of the Spaniard.

It looks as if Jurgen Klopp’s side are trying to beat United in the race to land another signing, with Liverpool set to step up their interest in Watford’s Ismaila Sarr – as per ESPN.

Quiz: 6 of these Watford facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 In 2018/19 Watford reached the FA Cup final for the first time in their history - true or false? True False

TEAMtalk claim that the Red Devils hold an interest in Sarr, who has been a reported target for Liverpool for a lengthy amount of time.

Watford signed Sarr from Rennes for a club-record fee of £40million last summer, with the winger scoring six goals and registering six assists in 30 appearances last term.

The 22-year-old’s future at Vicarage Road looks uncertain following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League, though, and he is yet to feature in the Championshp this term.

ESPN claim that Liverpool have made an enquiry for Sarr, however a transfer fee is yet to be negotiated.

The Verdict

It’s inevitable that Sarr will leave Watford this summer as heis simply too good to be playing in the Championship.

He cost a huge amount of money last summer, and Watford will have to get him off the wage bill to avoid breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

He needs to consider a move to Anfield carefully. Is he going to be a regular starter for the Champions of England?