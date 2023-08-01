Highlights Liverpool are keen on Leicester City youngster Trey Nyoni.

The Reds are said to be 'closing in' on a deal for the 16-year-old.

Nyoni has published a farewell message to Leicester City on social media.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Leicester City have had to put up with plenty of transfer speculation surrounding their players this summer.

Indeed, whilst there is no doubt some big players remain at the King Power Stadium on the verge of the Championship's opening weekend, the club have lost some of their best talents.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes have exited the club for Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, respectively, for very significant fees, whilst the likes of Youri Tielemans and others have left on free transfers.

In the other direction, though, there have been some sizeable incomings in terms of transfer fees for Championship level.

Harry Winks joined the club from Spurs for £10 million, for example, whilst Conor Coady is another to join for a decent fee at £7.5 million.

In Mads Hermansen and Stephy Mavididi there have been further arrivals for decent fees, and no doubt there could be more between now and the transfer deadline.

One of those could include an outgoing of a young, talented player, according to reports.

Liverpool set to sign Leicester City player

Indeed, recent transfer rumours have surfaced around young Foxes player Trey Nyoni in recent days.

His name surfaced in a Daily Mail transfer confidential report, which was discussing Man Utd's pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat and how Liverpool had not stepped in for the Moroccan.

However, the Daily Mail then wrote that the club were closing in on another midfielder.

"Liverpool have not stepped in for Amrabat as it stands. The Anfield club are closing on another midfield prospect though - 16-year-old Trey Nyoni from Leicester City," read the Daily Mail piece.

Furthermore, a report from 'This is Anfield' claims that the Reds are in the final stages of negotiations to bring the 16-year-old to Anfield.

Nyoni himself has appeared to confirm his impending departure, by sharing a post on social media.

On Instagram, he wrote: "Thank you @lcfc 💙."

"I am grateful to all the players and staff at the club who have helped me develop over the past 10 years and I wish nothing but success to everyone at the club."

Who is Trey Nyoni?

As touched upon above, Trey Nyoni is a young midfielder currently playing his football for Leicester City.

In fact, only recently did Nyoni turn 16, with his birthday having been at the end of June.

Given his tender age, Nyoni is yet to have any impact at senior level for Leicester City, or make his senior debut for the club, which is completely understandable.

Clearly, though, Liverpool see talent there, and want him for themselves moving forwards.

LeicestershireLive offer a good profile of the player, writing in their report: "Nyoni turned out for Leicester in the U18 Premier League last season and also played for the under-21 side against Porto in the Premier League International Cup in December, while he was still 15. He has also represented England at U16 level, and was part of the squad that won the Montaigu Tournament in April."

"Described as "tall for his age and adept both on and off the ball", Nyoni is expected to link up with Liverpool's under-18 squad when his move has been completed."

With the deal seemingly done, it is now just a matter of waiting for confirmation from both clubs that Nyoni has left for Anfield.