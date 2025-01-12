Liverpool are reportedly set to recall winger Kaide Gordon from his loan at Norwich City following a disappointing six-month spell at Carrow Road.

That's according to The Athletic, who claim that Liverpool have made the decision to terminate Gordon's loan at Norwich due to his lack of game time.

Gordon has made 10 appearances for the Canaries this season, but only one of those came from the start, and he has played a combined total of just 11 minutes over the past two months.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a bright start to his time with Norwich, scoring his first goal for the club in the 4-0 win over Hull City in early October, but he has largely been kept out of the team by big money summer signing Ante Crnac.

After Gordon's limited involvement with Johannes Hoff Thorup's side in recent months, he is now expected to return to Anfield, but it seems the Canaries have a replacement lined up as they have agreed a €7 million deal to sign Sparta Prague winger Matej Jurasek.

Liverpool set to activate Kaide Gordon recall option

Gordon joined Liverpool from Derby County for a fee of £3.4 million in February 2021, and he became the club's second-youngest goalscorer when he netted in the 4-1 win over Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup the following January.

Given the potential that Gordon had shown at Anfield, there was plenty of excitement when Norwich signed the winger on a season-long loan on the final day of the summer transfer window, but he has failed to live up to expectations.

Despite the fact that Gordon had been unable to break into the starting line-up, Thorup insisted in December that he was keen to keep hold of him for the season, but he admitted the England U20 international was finding it tough at Carrow Road.

"I don't think I will consider now whether he should go back in January because I see such a busy schedule, so I can easily see that he could make his way into the team again if he's training well and doing his stuff like he's supposed to do, then there is a way in for him," Thorup told the Pink Un.

"At the end, it is also up to him in his career what his next step should be. If he wants to stay here and fight, I would be more than happy about it because we need good players, and he is definitely a good player.

"He's struggling to get into the team with all it takes physically and especially tactically.

"As a football team, we need more than 20 players to create the competition that we want to have. It's a natural thing, and for the moment, he is out of the team because I prioritise some of the others."

Gordon will now return to Anfield after Liverpool decided to cut his loan spell short, and with a number of EFL clubs reportedly expressing their interest in signing him, the Premier League leaders are likely to sanction another temporary move this month.

Norwich currently sit 11th in the Championship table, just four points from the play-off places, and although Thorup may be disappointed by Gordon's imminent exit, he could soon have a replacement coming through the door in Jurasek.

Norwich City may have Kaide Gordon fear following Liverpool recall

Given Gordon's lack of game time at Norwich, his recall by Liverpool was inevitable, and it makes sense for the winger to be loaned out to a club where he will be guaranteed regular minutes.

Gordon only showed glimpses of his ability during his time at Carrow Road, but with another EFL move on the horizon, the Canaries may live to regret not giving him more of a chance, particularly if he was to join one of their Championship play-off rivals.

However, with Norwich said to be increasingly confident of completing a deal for Jurasek, they will be hoping that the Czech international can help them continue to close the gap on the top six over the coming months.