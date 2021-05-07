Liverpool set to make transfer decision on player currently on loan with EFL club

Harry Wilson is ‘increasingly likely’ to leave Liverpool on a permanent basis, when he returns to Anfield this summer according to The Athletic.

Wilson has found game time hard to come by with the Reds’ first-team in recent seasons, which has resulted in him being sent out on loan to a number of different clubs.

After catching the eye whilst on loan with Derby County, as they fell narrowly short of promotion into the Premier League, Wilson was sent to AFC Bournemouth in the 2019/20 season, whilst they were in the top-flight.

But despite chipping in with seven goals in his 35 appearances for the Cherries, he was unable to stop them from being relegated back into the Championship under the management of Eddie Howe.

After making just one appearance for Liverpool’s first-team in the EFL Cup back in 2020, he was sent out on loan once again, this time to Championship side Cardiff City.

The Welshman has made 38 appearances in all competitions this term for Mick McCarthy’s side, who are currently sat eighth in the second-tier standings.

He has chipped in with seven goals and 12 assists for the Bluebirds, including a memorable hat-trick in a recent 4-0 win over Birmingham City.

Mick McCarthy has recently stated that he thinks Wilson is good enough to feature for the Liverpool first-team in the future, but this recent update from The Athletic seems to hint that his future lies elsewhere heading into the summer transfer window.

“Why could he not go back to Liverpool and play there? He is their player. I’m not going to pick and choose where he should go, but he is absolute quality.

“He is a great pro. Even the first game when he was left out and everybody was shocked, he responded brilliantly.”

Wilson and his Cardiff City team-mates are set to take on relegation-threatened Rotherham United in their final league match of the 2020/21 season.

The Verdict:

It’s not surprising to hear this.

For any player, you will want to settle down at one point, especially if you’re just being sent out on loan every season. This seems to be the case for Wilson, who has been desperately unlucky not to have been given a chance in the Liverpool first-team in recent seasons.

He’s impressed me with Cardiff City in this year’s campaign, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if a Premier League club were to look at signing him in the summer.

Wilson has shown that he can perform to a high standard in the top-flight in the past, and a move elsewhere looks as though it could be the ideal situation for all parties involved.