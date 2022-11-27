Liverpool set to make significant decision regarding immediate future of Bolton Wanderers loanee amidst Championship interest

Bolton Wanderers are set to keep hold of Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley beyond January, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states that the 19-year-old has been attracting interest from the Championship after what has been a positive start to the campaign.

The full-back has appeared 16 times in the third tier for the Trotters thus far this season, scoring three goals and providing a further four assists during that time.

Arriving at Liverpool in 2019, the Northern Irish right-back has progressed through the academy ranks with the Premier League giants, embarking on his first spell away when a move to Bolton was sanctioned.

A full Northern Ireland international, the 19-year-old has proven to be a very exciting prospect and someone whose ability is being recognised in the second tier of English football.

The verdict

Bradley has been excellent this season for the Trotters and is proving to be one of the most exciting players in the entire division.

Possessing excellent levels of bravery and energy, Bradley also has tremendous pace that has emerged as a real weapon for the League One outfit thus far this season.

Whilst a Championship move could accelerate Bradley’s progression, it could also be a real hindrance as he will have to pave his way to a starting spot again, and at a higher level, that could prove too difficult.

Remaining at the University of Bolton Stadium is probably the best option for all parties involved, with Bradley progressing at an exciting rate as things stand.