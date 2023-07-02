Liverpool are set to continue their pursuit of Romeo Lavia after the Dominik Szoboszlai transfer.

According to the Daily Mail, the completion of the Reds’ €70 million (£60 million) deal for the RB Leipzig midfielder will not put an end to their pursuit of a deal with Southampton.

Liverpool have already added Alexic Mac Allister and are set to add Szoboszlai in the coming days as Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild his midfield this summer.

Lavia is expected to leave the Saints this summer following the club’s relegation to the Championship, with Liverpool among the clubs targeting his arrival.

Who is interested in Romeo Lavia?

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all also been credited with an interest in the Liverpool target.

The 19-year-old earned a lot of praise for his performances in the Premier League last season, which has garnered attention from a number of top clubs.

Lavia signed to the Saints in a deal worth a reported £10.5 million just last year, joining from Manchester City.

However, the Premier League champions hold a buy-back clause worth £40 million that becomes active in the summer of 2024.

So a deal may be negotiated this summer as rival clubs look to get out ahead of City’s advantage in the race to sign the Belgian next year.

Lavia made 29 appearances in the top flight as Southampton finished bottom of the table, ending their 11-year stint in the top flight.

How much is Romeo Lavia worth?

It is expected that Southampton will demand between £40 and £50 million for the youngster.

No concrete offers have yet been made for the player, but it would now come as a surprise if a deal failed to materialise this summer given the level of speculation surrounding his future.

Lavia has become a key part of Southampton’s first team squad, but new manager Russell Martin may have to do without him if the likes of Liverpool can come up with an agreeable offer for the midfielder.

Southampton’s Championship season begins on 4 August with a trip to face Sheffield Wednesday.

Should Southampton cash-in on Romeo Lavia?

If an offer of around £40 to 50 million arrives this summer then Southampton will have to cash-in on the player.

That is a lot of money that can be reinvested back into the squad for Martin to shape it to his liking.

It would be a blow to lose him, but gaining promotion might be more easily achieved if they have a big transfer budget to spend this summer, rather than the Belgian in their ranks.

Southampton aren’t struggling financially by any means, but the level of interest in Lavia will be hard to ignore.